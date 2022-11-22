Falcons promote lineman Ryan Neuzil to 53-man roster

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons promoted backup guard/center Ryan Neuzil from the practice squad to the 53-man roster Tuesday.
After the injury to backup center/guard Matt Hennessy, Neuzil has been a game-day promotion for the past three games. He’s played on special teams against the Chargers, Panthers and Bears.
Also, cornerback John Reid was signed to the practice squad, and safety Devon Key was released.
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
