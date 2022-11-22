ajc logo
Falcons promote lineman Ryan Neuzil to 53-man roster

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons promoted backup guard/center Ryan Neuzil from the practice squad to the 53-man roster Tuesday.

After the injury to backup center/guard Matt Hennessy, Neuzil has been a game-day promotion for the past three games. He’s played on special teams against the Chargers, Panthers and Bears.

Also, cornerback John Reid was signed to the practice squad, and safety Devon Key was released.

Published

