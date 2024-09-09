Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Steelers

Falcons All-Pro right guard Chris Lindstrom left to be checked for a concussion but returned to the action in the 18-10 loss to the Steelers on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

He missed three snaps as he played 53 of 56 offensive snaps (95%). Kyle Hinton came in as his replacement.

Justin Simmons (68 defensive snaps, 100%) has officially taken over for safety Richie Grant, who did not receive any defensive snaps, The former starter played just 23 special teams snaps.