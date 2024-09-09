Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Steelers

Falcons All-Pro right guard Chris Lindstrom left to be checked for a concussion but returned to the action in the 18-10 loss to the Steelers on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
He missed three snaps as he played 53 of 56 offensive snaps (95%). Kyle Hinton came in as his replacement.
Justin Simmons (68 defensive snaps, 100%) has officially taken over for safety Richie Grant, who did not receive any defensive snaps, The former starter played just 23 special teams snaps.
Outside linebacker Matthew Judon played 46 defensive snaps (68%). While Lorenzo Carter started opposite of Judon, James Smith-Williams and Arnold Ebiketie also saw playing time.
Carter played 37 defensive snaps (54%), Smith Williams played 31 (46%) and Ebiketie played 22 (32%).
Troy Anderson (31 snaps, 46%) shared one inside linebacker spot with Nate Landman (37 snaps, 54%), while Kaden Elliss played 68 snaps (100%).
In the exhibition season, several folks were interested in what would the running back split look like under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. Bijan Robinson played 50 offensive snaps (89%) and Tyler Allgeier played 10 (18%).
Nose tackle Eddie Goldman and cornerback Kevin King, who both has missed multiple seasons, returned to NFL action against the Steelers. Goldman started and played 31 defensive snaps (46%) and King, who was called up from the practice squad played two defensive snaps (3%) and seven on special teams (28%).
Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the season-opener:
Player offense special teams
Ja. Matthews LT 56 100% 2 8%
M. Bergeron LG 56 100% 2 8%
D. Dalman C 56 100%
C. Lindstrom G 53 95% 2 8%
K. McGary RT 56 100% 2 8%
K. Cousins QB 56 100%
D. London WR 56 100%
K. Pitts TE 54 96%
D. Mooney WR 53 95%
B. Robinson RB 50 89%
R. McCloud WR 30 54% 6 24%
C. Woerner TE 23 41% 12 48%
T. Allgeier RB 10 18% 4 16%
K. Hinton G 3 5% 2 8%
K. Hodge WR 2 4% 17 68%
R. Dwelley TE 2 4% 6 24%
Player defense special teams
K. Elliss LB 68 100% 3 12%
J. Simmons FS 68 100%
A. Terrell CB 68 100%
J. Bates FS 68 100%
M. Hughes CB 57 84% 6 24%
M. Judon LB 46 68%
G. Jarrett DT 46 68%
D. Onyemata DT 43 63% 6 24%
N. Landman LB 37 54% 7 28%
L. Carter LB 37 54% 7 28%
T. Andersen LB 31 46% 16 64%
D. Alford CB 31 46% 3 12%
J. Smith-Williams DE 31 46% 1 4%
E. Goldman NT 31 46%
A. Ebiketie LB 22 32%
K. Street DT 20 29% 6 24%
Z. Harrison DE 16 24% 6 24%
T. Graham DE 15 22% 6 24%
C. Phillips CB 11 16% 4 16%
K. King CB 2 3% 7 28%
Special teams only
R. Grant SS 23 92%
A. Williams RB 23 92%
J. Bertrand LB 23 92%
D. Malone LB 23 92%
M. Abernathy FS 23 92%
B. Pinion P 9 36%
C. Blair WR 6 24%
L. McCullough LS 6 24%
M. McCormick G 1 4%
R. Neuzil C 2 8%
S. Norton T 2 8%
Y. Koo K 2 8%
