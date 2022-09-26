ajc logo
Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Seahawks

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago

SEATTLE — All of the rookies – even the undrafted rookies – are getting playing time except for backup quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Wide receiver Jared Bernhardt (seven offensive snaps, 12%) and linebacker Nathan Landman (12 defensive snaps, 10%) played in the 27-23 victory over the Seahawks on Sunday.

“We’re trying to build this thing right,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Some guys got some more snaps today. Guys like Landman and Bernie (Bernhardt). They played a little more today, which was good for them. We need to continue to develop depth in these young guys, and it takes everybody to win.”

Ridder was the only player on the 53-man roster who did not see any action.

Here’s the percentage of playing time per player against the Seahawks:

Player Offense Special team

K McGary RT 57 100% 5 20%

C Lindstrom RG 57 100% 5 20%

D Dalman C 57 100%

C Gossett LG 57 100% 5 20%

J Matthews LT 57 100% 5 20%

M Mariota QB 57 100%

D London WR 48 84%

P Hesse TE 43 75% 12 48%

O Zaccheaus WR 38 67%

K Pitts TE 38 67%

C Patterson RB 35 61% 6 24%

K Smith FB 23 40% 15 60%

T Allgeier RB 21 37% 6 24%

K Hodge WR 11 19% 12 48%

A Firkser TE 9 16%

J Bernhardt WR 7 12%

F Darby WR 7 12%

A Williams RB 4 7% 20 80%

F Franks QB 1 2% 2 8%

Player Defense Special teams

R Grant SS 71 100% 7 28%

J Hawkins FS 71 100% 1 4%

A Terrell CB 71 100%

C Hayward CB 71 100%

R Evans ILB 71 100%

M Walker ILB 71 100%

G Jarrett DE 60 85%

L Carter OLB 58 82% 2 8%

A Ebiketie OLB 43 61%

T Graham DE 37 52% 5 20%

A Ogundeji OLB 34 48% 6 24%

M Ford CB 20 28% 20 80%

T Andersen LB 19 27% 20 80%

A Rush NT 18 25%

A Anderson DE 17 24% 5 20%

D Alford DB 16 23% 3 12%

D Malone OLB 13 18% 13 52%

T Horne DT 13 18% 5 20%

N Landman LB 7 10% 12 48%

Player Special teams

D Marlowe SS 20 80%

E Harris FS 20 80%

B Pinion P 12 48%

L McCullough LS 6 24%

M Hennessy C 5 20%

G Ifedi T 5 20%

D Hall CB 5 20%

C Edoga T 5 20%

Y Koo K 5 20%

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25: Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Sun., Oct. 2, Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 9, at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Thur., Nov. 10 vs. at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Sun., Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Sat., Dec. 24, at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003.

