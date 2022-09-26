Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Seahawks

Wide receiver Jared Bernhardt (seven offensive snaps, 12%) and linebacker Nathan Landman (12 defensive snaps, 10%) played in the 27-23 victory over the Seahawks on Sunday.

“We’re trying to build this thing right,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Some guys got some more snaps today. Guys like Landman and Bernie (Bernhardt). They played a little more today, which was good for them. We need to continue to develop depth in these young guys, and it takes everybody to win.”