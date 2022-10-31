Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Panthers

FLOWERY BRANCH – With left cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) out, Cornell Armstrong and Dean Marlowe made their first starts for the Falcons in Sunday’s overtime win against the Panthers.
Armstrong played 77 defensive snaps (96%) and three on special teams (9%). Marlowe played all 80 defensive snaps (100%) and 13 on special teams (37%).
“We (have) guys that have stepped up,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “I’m very proud of them. I don’t give a crap what the stats say. I’m proud of Cornell Armstrong and (Darren) Hall.”
Hall started his second game since Casey Hayward was lost for the season to a shoulder injury suffered in the San Francisco game.
Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the game:
Player offense special teams
M Mariota QB 67 100%
J Matthews LT 67 100% 7 20%
E Wilkinson LG 67 100% 7 20%
D Dalman C 67 100%
C Lindstrom RG 67 100% 7 20%
K McGary RT 67 100% 7 20%
K Pitts TE 50 75%
P Hesse TE 29 43% 19 54%
M Pruitt TE 13 19%
F Franks TE 5 7% 18 51%
D London WR 59 88%
O Zaccheaus WR 54 81% 8 23%
D Byrd WR 34 51%
K Hodge WR 3 4% 19 54%
B Edwards WR 3 4%
T Allgeier RB 40 60% 1 3%
C Huntley RB 24 36%
K Smith FB 16 24% 19 54%
A Williams RB 5 7% 24 69%
Player defense special teams
L Carter LB 71 89% 3 9%
G Jarrett DT 64 80%
T Graham DE 55 69% 6 17%
A Ebiketie LB 54 68%
M Walker LB 80 100%
R Evans LB 78 98%
C Armstrong CB 77 96% 3 9%
I Oliver CB 42 52% 6 17%
D Hall CB 79 99%
D Marlowe SS 80 100% 13 37%
R Grant SS 80 100% 12 34%
A Anderson DE 26 32% 5 14%
A Ogundeji LB 24 30% 6 17%
T Horne DT 20 25% 1 3%
D Alford CB 17 21% 1 3%
J Dalton DT 13 16% 6 17%
D Malone LB 9 11% 16 46%
T Andersen LB 6 8% 22 63%
M Ford CB 3 4% 28 80%
E Harris FS 2 2% 28 80%
Player special teams
N Kwiatkoski LB 21 60%
B Pinion P 18 51%
J Moffatt SS 15 43%
L McCullough LS 11 31%
M Hennessy C 7 20%
G Ifedi T 7 20%
C Gossett G 7 20%
Y Koo K 7 20%
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
