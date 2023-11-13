Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. – With defensive tackle David Onyemata out with an ankle injury, the Falcons elected to start Ta’Quon Graham in his spot in the 25-23 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.
However, Kentavius Street (36 defensive snaps, 55%) and Albert Huggins (34, 52%) had more snaps than Graham (24, 37%). Also, Tim Horne, who was promoted from the practice squad on Saturday, played 23 snaps (35%).
Quarterback Taylor Heinicke played 49 offensive snaps (69%) before leaving the game with a hamstring injury. Desmond Ridder came on to finish out the game and played 22 offensive snaps (31%).
Rookie cornerback Clark Phillips III received his most extensive actions of the season. He played 30 defensive snaps (46%) at nickel back.
Wide receiver Drake London, who was returning after missing a game with a groin injury, played 55 offensive snaps (77%).
Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the game:
Player offense special teams
J Smith TE 31 44%
J Matthews LT 71 100% 3 12%
M Bergeron LG 71 100% 3 12%
D Dalman C 71 100%
C Lindstrom RG 71 100% 3 12%
K McGary RT 71 100% 3 12%
K Pitts TE 50 70%
D London WR 55 77%
B Robinson RB 53 75% 1 4%
T Heinicke QB 49 69%
M Pruitt TE 30 42% 6 23%
K Hodge WR 28 39% 17 65%
V Jefferson WR 26 37%
C Patterson RB 22 31% 6 23%
D Ridder QB 22 31%
K Smith FB 21 30% 17 65%
T Allgeier RB 19 27% 1 4%
S Miller WR 15 21% 8 31%
J FitzPatrick TE 5 7% 10 38%
Player defense special teams
N Landman LB 65 100% 7 27%
J Okudah CB 65 100%
J Bates FS 65 100%
A Terrell CB 65 100%
K Elliss LB 64 98%
R Grant SS 61 94% 8 31%
B Dupree LB 42 65%
C Campbell DE 40 62% 8 31%
K Street DT 36 55% 4 15%
A Huggins DT 34 52% 4 15%
C Phillips CB 30 46% 8 31%
L Carter LB 27 42% 10 38%
T Graham DT 24 37% 5 19%
Z Harrison DE 24 37% 1 4%
T Horne DT 23 35% 1 4%
A Ebiketie LB 21 32% 3 12%
M Hughes CB 18 28% 5 19%
D Hellams SS 11 17% 9 35%
Player special teams only
D Malone LB 23 88%
A Smith LB 23 88%
T Flowers CB 23 88%
M Abernathy FS 23 88%
B Pinion P 12 46%
F Darby WR 12 46%
L McCullough LS 7 27%
R Neuzil C 3 12%
K Hinton G 3 12%
S Norton T 3 12%
Y Koo K 3 12%
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author