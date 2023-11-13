Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Cardinals

However, Kentavius Street (36 defensive snaps, 55%) and Albert Huggins (34, 52%) had more snaps than Graham (24, 37%). Also, Tim Horne, who was promoted from the practice squad on Saturday, played 23 snaps (35%).

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke played 49 offensive snaps (69%) before leaving the game with a hamstring injury. Desmond Ridder came on to finish out the game and played 22 offensive snaps (31%).

Rookie cornerback Clark Phillips III received his most extensive actions of the season. He played 30 defensive snaps (46%) at nickel back.

Wide receiver Drake London, who was returning after missing a game with a groin injury, played 55 offensive snaps (77%).

Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the game:

Player offense special teams

J Smith TE 31 44%

J Matthews LT 71 100% 3 12%

M Bergeron LG 71 100% 3 12%

D Dalman C 71 100%

C Lindstrom RG 71 100% 3 12%

K McGary RT 71 100% 3 12%

K Pitts TE 50 70%

D London WR 55 77%

B Robinson RB 53 75% 1 4%

T Heinicke QB 49 69%

M Pruitt TE 30 42% 6 23%

K Hodge WR 28 39% 17 65%

V Jefferson WR 26 37%

C Patterson RB 22 31% 6 23%

D Ridder QB 22 31%

K Smith FB 21 30% 17 65%

T Allgeier RB 19 27% 1 4%

S Miller WR 15 21% 8 31%

J FitzPatrick TE 5 7% 10 38%

Player defense special teams

N Landman LB 65 100% 7 27%

J Okudah CB 65 100%

J Bates FS 65 100%

A Terrell CB 65 100%

K Elliss LB 64 98%

R Grant SS 61 94% 8 31%

B Dupree LB 42 65%

C Campbell DE 40 62% 8 31%

K Street DT 36 55% 4 15%

A Huggins DT 34 52% 4 15%

C Phillips CB 30 46% 8 31%

L Carter LB 27 42% 10 38%

T Graham DT 24 37% 5 19%

Z Harrison DE 24 37% 1 4%

T Horne DT 23 35% 1 4%

A Ebiketie LB 21 32% 3 12%

M Hughes CB 18 28% 5 19%

D Hellams SS 11 17% 9 35%

Player special teams only

D Malone LB 23 88%

A Smith LB 23 88%

T Flowers CB 23 88%

M Abernathy FS 23 88%

B Pinion P 12 46%

F Darby WR 12 46%

L McCullough LS 7 27%

R Neuzil C 3 12%

K Hinton G 3 12%

S Norton T 3 12%

Y Koo K 3 12%

