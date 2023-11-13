Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks the game-winning field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals defeated the Falcons 25-23. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Atlanta Falcons
By
33 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. – With defensive tackle David Onyemata out with an ankle injury, the Falcons elected to start Ta’Quon Graham in his spot in the 25-23 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

However, Kentavius Street (36 defensive snaps, 55%) and Albert Huggins (34, 52%) had more snaps than Graham (24, 37%). Also, Tim Horne, who was promoted from the practice squad on Saturday, played 23 snaps (35%).

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke played 49 offensive snaps (69%) before leaving the game with a hamstring injury. Desmond Ridder came on to finish out the game and played 22 offensive snaps (31%).

Rookie cornerback Clark Phillips III received his most extensive actions of the season. He played 30 defensive snaps (46%) at nickel back.

Wide receiver Drake London, who was returning after missing a game with a groin injury, played 55 offensive snaps (77%).

Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the game:

Player offense special teams

J Smith TE 31 44%

J Matthews LT 71 100% 3 12%

M Bergeron LG 71 100% 3 12%

D Dalman C 71 100%

C Lindstrom RG 71 100% 3 12%

K McGary RT 71 100% 3 12%

K Pitts TE 50 70%

D London WR 55 77%

B Robinson RB 53 75% 1 4%

T Heinicke QB 49 69%

M Pruitt TE 30 42% 6 23%

K Hodge WR 28 39% 17 65%

V Jefferson WR 26 37%

C Patterson RB 22 31% 6 23%

D Ridder QB 22 31%

K Smith FB 21 30% 17 65%

T Allgeier RB 19 27% 1 4%

S Miller WR 15 21% 8 31%

J FitzPatrick TE 5 7% 10 38%

Player defense special teams

N Landman LB 65 100% 7 27%

J Okudah CB 65 100%

J Bates FS 65 100%

A Terrell CB 65 100%

K Elliss LB 64 98%

R Grant SS 61 94% 8 31%

B Dupree LB 42 65%

C Campbell DE 40 62% 8 31%

K Street DT 36 55% 4 15%

A Huggins DT 34 52% 4 15%

C Phillips CB 30 46% 8 31%

L Carter LB 27 42% 10 38%

T Graham DT 24 37% 5 19%

Z Harrison DE 24 37% 1 4%

T Horne DT 23 35% 1 4%

A Ebiketie LB 21 32% 3 12%

M Hughes CB 18 28% 5 19%

D Hellams SS 11 17% 9 35%

Player special teams only

D Malone LB 23 88%

A Smith LB 23 88%

T Flowers CB 23 88%

M Abernathy FS 23 88%

B Pinion P 12 46%

F Darby WR 12 46%

L McCullough LS 7 27%

R Neuzil C 3 12%

K Hinton G 3 12%

S Norton T 3 12%

Y Koo K 3 12%

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

