Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Buccaneers

FLOWERY BRANCH – Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robison was limited by sickness and Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier took over his role in the 16-13 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.
Robinson gutted out 11 offensive snaps (17%), while Patterson played 26 snaps (40%) and Allgeier had 33 snaps (51%). Tight end Tucker Fisk, who was practice squad promotion, played two offensive snaps and seven on special teams.
Backup defensive tackles LaCale London (32, 44%) and Ta’Quon Graham (21, 29%) played a lot andthat allowed the Falcons to keep David Onyemata (42, 58%) and Grady Jarrett (41, 56%) under 60% in the Florida heat.
London, who was a practice squad promotion, is a former XFL standout for the St. Louis Battlehawks. It was his second consecutive NFL game.
Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the game:
Player Offense Special Teams
C Lindstrom RG 65 100% 4 19%
J Matthews LT 65 100% 4 19%
K McGary RT 65 100% 4 19%
M Bergeron LG 65 100% 4 19%
D Ridder QB 65 100%
D Dalman C 65 100%
D London WR 55 85%
J Smith TE 35 54%
K Pitts TE 34 52%
T Allgeier RB 33 51%
V Jefferson WR 32 49%
C Patterson RB 26 40% 4 19%
M Pruitt TE 26 40% 1 5%
M Hollins WR 23 35% 14 67%
K Smith FB 22 34% 12 57%
S Miller WR 14 22% 4 19%
K Hodge WR 12 18% 10 48%
B Robinson RB 11 17%
T Fisk TE 2 3% 7 33%
Player defense special teams
R Grant SS 73 100% 9 43%
A Terrell CB 73 100%
K Elliss LB 73 100%
J Bates FS 73 100%
J Okudah CB 69 95%
N Landman LB 56 77% 6 29%
D Alford CB 55 75% 3 14%
C Campbell DE 50 68% 7 33%
B Dupree LB 48 66%
D Onyemata DT 42 58% 3 14%
G Jarrett DT 41 56%
L London DT 32 44% 2 10%
A Ebiketie LB 31 42% 8 38%
L Carter LB 23 32% 5 24%
Z Harrison DE 22 30% 8 38%
T Graham DT 21 29% 2 10%
D Hellams SS 17 23% 17 81%
M Hughes CB 4 5% 3 14%
D Malone LB 17 81%
M Abernathy FS 14 67%
T Flowers CB 14 67%
Player Special teams
T Davis LB 11 52%
B Pinion P 11 52%
L McCullough LS 7 33%
K Hinton G 4 19%
S Norton T 4 19%
R Neuzil C 4 19%
Y Koo K 4 19%
