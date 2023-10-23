Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Buccaneers

Robinson gutted out 11 offensive snaps (17%), while Patterson played 26 snaps (40%) and Allgeier had 33 snaps (51%). Tight end Tucker Fisk, who was practice squad promotion, played two offensive snaps and seven on special teams.

Backup defensive tackles LaCale London (32, 44%) and Ta’Quon Graham (21, 29%) played a lot andthat allowed the Falcons to keep David Onyemata (42, 58%) and Grady Jarrett (41, 56%) under 60% in the Florida heat.

London, who was a practice squad promotion, is a former XFL standout for the St. Louis Battlehawks. It was his second consecutive NFL game.

Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the game:

Player Offense Special Teams

C Lindstrom RG 65 100% 4 19%

J Matthews LT 65 100% 4 19%

K McGary RT 65 100% 4 19%

M Bergeron LG 65 100% 4 19%

D Ridder QB 65 100%

D Dalman C 65 100%

D London WR 55 85%

J Smith TE 35 54%

K Pitts TE 34 52%

T Allgeier RB 33 51%

V Jefferson WR 32 49%

C Patterson RB 26 40% 4 19%

M Pruitt TE 26 40% 1 5%

M Hollins WR 23 35% 14 67%

K Smith FB 22 34% 12 57%

S Miller WR 14 22% 4 19%

K Hodge WR 12 18% 10 48%

B Robinson RB 11 17%

T Fisk TE 2 3% 7 33%

Player defense special teams

R Grant SS 73 100% 9 43%

A Terrell CB 73 100%

K Elliss LB 73 100%

J Bates FS 73 100%

J Okudah CB 69 95%

N Landman LB 56 77% 6 29%

D Alford CB 55 75% 3 14%

C Campbell DE 50 68% 7 33%

B Dupree LB 48 66%

D Onyemata DT 42 58% 3 14%

G Jarrett DT 41 56%

L London DT 32 44% 2 10%

A Ebiketie LB 31 42% 8 38%

L Carter LB 23 32% 5 24%

Z Harrison DE 22 30% 8 38%

T Graham DT 21 29% 2 10%

D Hellams SS 17 23% 17 81%

M Hughes CB 4 5% 3 14%

D Malone LB 17 81%

M Abernathy FS 14 67%

T Flowers CB 14 67%

Player Special teams

T Davis LB 11 52%

B Pinion P 11 52%

L McCullough LS 7 33%

K Hinton G 4 19%

S Norton T 4 19%

R Neuzil C 4 19%

Y Koo K 4 19%

