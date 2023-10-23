Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Buccaneers

BreakingNews
1 hour ago
FLOWERY BRANCH – Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robison was limited by sickness and Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier took over his role in the 16-13 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Robinson gutted out 11 offensive snaps (17%), while Patterson played 26 snaps (40%) and Allgeier had 33 snaps (51%). Tight end Tucker Fisk, who was practice squad promotion, played two offensive snaps and seven on special teams.

Backup defensive tackles LaCale London (32, 44%) and Ta’Quon Graham (21, 29%) played a lot andthat allowed the Falcons to keep David Onyemata (42, 58%) and Grady Jarrett (41, 56%) under 60% in the Florida heat.

London, who was a practice squad promotion, is a former XFL standout for the St. Louis Battlehawks. It was his second consecutive NFL game.

Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the game:

Player Offense Special Teams

C Lindstrom RG 65 100% 4 19%

J Matthews LT 65 100% 4 19%

K McGary RT 65 100% 4 19%

M Bergeron LG 65 100% 4 19%

D Ridder QB 65 100%

D Dalman C 65 100%

D London WR 55 85%

J Smith TE 35 54%

K Pitts TE 34 52%

T Allgeier RB 33 51%

V Jefferson WR 32 49%

C Patterson RB 26 40% 4 19%

M Pruitt TE 26 40% 1 5%

M Hollins WR 23 35% 14 67%

K Smith FB 22 34% 12 57%

S Miller WR 14 22% 4 19%

K Hodge WR 12 18% 10 48%

B Robinson RB 11 17%

T Fisk TE 2 3% 7 33%

Player defense special teams

R Grant SS 73 100% 9 43%

A Terrell CB 73 100%

K Elliss LB 73 100%

J Bates FS 73 100%

J Okudah CB 69 95%

N Landman LB 56 77% 6 29%

D Alford CB 55 75% 3 14%

C Campbell DE 50 68% 7 33%

B Dupree LB 48 66%

D Onyemata DT 42 58% 3 14%

G Jarrett DT 41 56%

L London DT 32 44% 2 10%

A Ebiketie LB 31 42% 8 38%

L Carter LB 23 32% 5 24%

Z Harrison DE 22 30% 8 38%

T Graham DT 21 29% 2 10%

D Hellams SS 17 23% 17 81%

M Hughes CB 4 5% 3 14%

D Malone LB 17 81%

M Abernathy FS 14 67%

T Flowers CB 14 67%

Player Special teams

T Davis LB 11 52%

B Pinion P 11 52%

L McCullough LS 7 33%

K Hinton G 4 19%

S Norton T 4 19%

R Neuzil C 4 19%

Y Koo K 4 19%

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

