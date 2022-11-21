Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Bears

Elijah Wilkinson won the troubled left guard spot and was performing well. He missed one game early in the season against Seattle to attend to a personal matter. Colby Gossett took over against the Seahawks on Sept. 25. Wilkinson returned and continued to perform well until he sustained a knee injury against Carolina on Oct. 30. Former starting center Matt Hennessy took over against the Chargers on Nov. 6, but he also sustained a knee injury and went on injured reserve. Gossett started in the second outing against the Panthers on Nov. 10.

The Falcons turned to Edoga against the Bears.

Also, tight end Kyle Pitts (right knee) and defensive tackle Taquon Graham (left knee) suffered injuries in the game and did not return. Graham was carted off the field.

Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the game:

Player offense special teams

J Matthews LT 55 100% 5 19%

C Edoga LG 55 100%

D Dalman C 55 100%

C Lindstrom RG 55 100% 5 19%

K McGary RT 55 100% 5 19%

M Mariota QB 55 100%

D London WR 42 76%

O Zaccheaus WR 42 76%

P Hesse TE 37 67% 13 48%

M Pruitt TE 31 56% 10 37%

T Allgeier RB 30 55% 2 7%

C Patterson RB 27 49% 5 19%

K Pitts TE 24 44%

D Byrd WR 19 35%

K Smith FB 12 22% 13 48%

K Hodge WR 6 11% 16 59%

F Darby WR 3 5% 14 52%

C Huntley RB 2 4%

Player defense special teams

T Graham DT 20 29% 2 7%

G Jarrett DT 50 72% 1 4%

L Carter OLB 53 77%

R Evans ILB 69 100%

M Walker ILB 51 74%

A Ogundeji OLB 30 43% 5 19%

I Oliver CB 28 41% 6 22%

D Hall CB 69 100%

A Terrell CB 69 100%

R Grant SS 69 100% 11 41%

J Hawkins FS 69 100% 2 7%

A Ebiketie LB 36 52%

J Dalton DT 34 49% 6 22%

A Anderson DE 30 43% 5 19%

T Horne DT 27 39% 5 19%

T Andersen LB 24 35% 17 63%

D Malone LB 19 28% 14 52%

D Alford CB 12 17%

Player special teams

E Harris FS 22 81%

N Kwiatkoski LB 22 81%

M Ford CB 22 81%

A Williams RB 19 70%

B Pinion P 13 48%

C Armstrong CB 9 33%

L McCullough LS 8 30%

G Ifedi T 5 19%

C Gossett G 5 19%

Y Koo K 5 19%

R Neuzil G 5 19%

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD