Falcons’ patchwork secondary on the hot seat Sunday vs. Panthers

Alford, who returned to practice last week from a hamstring injury, could start outside. The Falcons could promote Cornell Armstrong from the practice for the second week in a row. He was pressed into duty against the Bengals.

The Falcons can move Erik Harris to nickel back and play Isaiah Oliver outside at cornerback. Oliver and Mike Ford are listed as Terrell’s backups on the team’s official depth chart.

“They have a physical group of receivers,” Alford said. “We are trying to get that imagine of being physical DBs. So we just have to be physical at the line of scrimmage. Get our hands on this group of receivers. Just make plays when they come our way.”

