Falcons not awarded any compensatory picks by NFL

FLOWERY BRANCH - The Falcons did not receive any 2024 compensatory draft picks that were awarded by the NFL on Friday.
NFC South foes New Orleans (three) and Tampa Bay (one) were awarded picks while Carolina was not. A team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks the following season, under the league rules for compensatory draft selections.
Overall, 34 compensatory picks were awarded to 14 teams that will be used in next month’s draft. The Rams, Eagles and 49ers led the league with four picks each.
Last season, the Falcons signed free agents Jessie Bates III, Kaden Elliss, David Onyemta, Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree.
New Orleans lost free agents Elliss, Oneymata, Andy Dalton, Marcus Davenport,, Deonte Harty, Onyemata and Shy Tuttle. The Saints signed free agents Khalen Saunders, Nathan Shepherd and Jamaal Williams. Under the league formula, they received three fifth-round picks (167, 169 and 174).
Tampa Bay lost free agents Mike Edwards, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Rakeem Nunez-Roches. The Bucs signed Greg Gaines and Baker Mayfield. Under the league formula, the Bucs received a sixth-round pick (220 overall).
The compensatory picks were distributed in the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.
The formula, which was developed by the NFL Management Council, is based on salary, playing time and postseason honors.
In addition to the 32 compensatory selections awarded under the net loss formula, a special compensatory selection was awarded to the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers under a 2020 amendment to the League’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, which was agreed upon by the NFL and the NFLPA to promote equal employment opportunities and an inclusive workforce within NFL clubs.
