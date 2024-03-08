Falcons not awarded any compensatory picks by NFL

FLOWERY BRANCH - The Falcons did not receive any 2024 compensatory draft picks that were awarded by the NFL on Friday.

NFC South foes New Orleans (three) and Tampa Bay (one) were awarded picks while Carolina was not. A team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks the following season, under the league rules for compensatory draft selections.

Overall, 34 compensatory picks were awarded to 14 teams that will be used in next month’s draft. The Rams, Eagles and 49ers led the league with four picks each.