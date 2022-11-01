Falcons’ next opponent: Chargers feature a potent passing attack

Running back Austin Ekeler is the top rusher and receiver for the Chargers. He has rushed 84 times for 380 yards and five touchdowns and has caught 53 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns.

Wide receiver Mike Williams, a former Clemson standout, has 37 receptions for 495 yards and three touchdowns.

Keenan Allen, a five-time Pro Bowl player, missed five games with a hamstring injury. He returned to the lineup against the Seahawks on Oct. 23 and caught two passes for 11 yards in the 37-23 loss.

“We have to come up with a good plan, and we have to play well in all three phases,” Smith said.

Rookie Jamaree Salyer, who played at Georgia, is starting at left tackle for the Chargers. Rashawn Slater, who started at left tackle as a rookie last season, is on injured reserve.

Tight end Tre’ McKitty, who played the 2020 season at Georgia as a grad transfer from Florida State, has started three games for the Chargers this season.

The Chargers’ defense is led by linebacker Khalil Mack and safety Derwin James.

Mack, a six-time Pro Bowl player and three-time All-Pro, still can wreck games. He has six sacks, seven tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits and 25 tackles.

“We know the issue with Mack,” Smith said. “If you get into too many obvious passing situations, he can be a nightmare.”

James, a two-time Pro Bowl player and one-time All-Pro, has two sacks, three quarterback hits, three pass breakups and 63 tackles.

The Chargers opened the Seattle game playing a 4-2-5 nickel defense.

“It’s a good scheme,” Smith said. “They’re coming off a bye. Glad we’re at home. Looking forward to it, but it will be a (heck) of a challenge.”

The Falcons (4-4) will seek to get over the .500 mark for the first time since the end of the 2017 season. After their 37-34 overtime win over the Panthers, the Falcons are 3-3 in one-score games.

“The resiliency,” said Smith of what has impressed him most about the team. “It’s been far from perfect, it’s usually not perfect in the NFL, but just the guys, the belief, some of the obstacles that we’ve been able to overcome so far.”

The Chargers and the Ravens (5-3) are the only teams left on the Falcons’ schedule who have a winning record. The Commanders are 4-4.

The Falcons know they have a lot of games to play.

“Certainly, we’re not celebrating, thinking that we’ve done anything special,” Smith said. “The reality is that we’ve been able to overcome some things that have been in our control, that didn’t go our way earlier in the year.”

Smith believes the comeback against the Rams after falling behind 28-3 in a 31-27 loss and then winning the following week in Seattle were pivotal for the team.

“(Seattle) is a good football team,” Smith said. “It’s a tough place to play and to be able to bounce back after LA and get that win (was big). Come home, playing better at home, but we’re going to have a huge challenge with the Chargers.”

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD