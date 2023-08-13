Falcons move on from linebacker Mykal Walker

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Linebacker Mykal Walker, who started 20 games over the last three seasons for the Falcons, was released on Sunday.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, the final draft under former general manager Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn. Walker played in a total of 49 games for the Falcons and had 187 tackles, five tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, a sack, 11 pass breakups and three interceptions.

