Falcons’ Matt Hennessy may start at left guard against Chargers

Hennessy has been working at all the interior line spots throughout the season, staying ready for an opportunity to step up when needed.

“A lot of the work came at the beginning of the season,” Hennessy said of his comfort at left guard. “Just gotta come through with those movements at left guard. (I’ve been) working with the scout team. Definitely have made a lot of progress, and I’m really comfortable there.”

Becoming a backup was an adjustment for Hennessy. Even though the third-year pro lost the starting job this season, he still focuses on being an asset to the team. As a result, he has been staying patient, waiting for a chance to make an impact.

“My mentality from the beginning has been to do whatever I can to help the team,” Hennessy said. “Going into Week 1 when I found out Drew was starting, my focus adjusted to being able to back up the center position and help Drew in any way that I could.”

Jake Matthews, the Falcons’ starting left tackle, said Hennessy has looked good at left guard since he started to take reps with the starters, and he looks forward to playing with him Sunday.

“He’s an athletic guy,” Matthews said. “He’s got great feet. I think he’s gonna do a good job Sunday.”

Matthews also said this is an opportunity for Hennessy to showcase his talents.

“He wants to be out there playing because he’s a competitor,” Matthews said of Hennessy’s mentality this season. “He’s handled (his role) right still. I think he’s gonna take advantage of this opportunity.”

It’s a feel-good moment for Hennessy, knowing that his hard work is paying off – even if it’s temporary.

“It definitely is a good feeling,” Hennessy said. “I’ve just tried to bring good effort and good attitude everyday since (becoming the back up). So, it’ll be exciting to get back in the lineup, if that’s what happens.”