Falcons’ Kyle Pitts to return to practice Wednesday

Pitts played 34 of 55 offensive snaps for a season-low 62% against the Browns in Game 4. He caught one of four targets for 15 yards.

Pitts played 84% of the offensive snaps against New Orleans, 93% against the Rams and 67% against the Seahawks.

With Pitts sidelined, the Falcons turned to Parker Hesse, Anthony Firkser and Feleipe Franks against the Bucs. Also, tight end MyCole Pruitt was promoted from the practice squad.

“With those guys, the way that the (group) prepares and the way that they have worked this year, it’s been fun to see,” tight ends coach Justin Peelle said. “I’m confident putting anybody out there on the field.”

