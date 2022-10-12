Falcons’ Kyle Pitts to return to practice Wednesday

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) will return to practice Wednesday after missing Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay, according to coach Arthur Smith.
“He’ll be back,” Smith said Wednesday. “We’ll see how it goes all week with him.”
The Falcons elected to sit out Pitts in hopes of keeping him healthy in the long term.
Before missing the game Sunday, Pitts started the previous four games.
Pitts, who was taken with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, has caught 10 of 22 targets for 150 yards and no touchdowns this season. Smith has lauded his blocking and noted that he has pulled coverage away from other receivers.
Pitts played 34 of 55 offensive snaps for a season-low 62% against the Browns in Game 4. He caught one of four targets for 15 yards.
Pitts played 84% of the offensive snaps against New Orleans, 93% against the Rams and 67% against the Seahawks.
With Pitts sidelined, the Falcons turned to Parker Hesse, Anthony Firkser and Feleipe Franks against the Bucs. Also, tight end MyCole Pruitt was promoted from the practice squad.
“With those guys, the way that the (group) prepares and the way that they have worked this year, it’s been fun to see,” tight ends coach Justin Peelle said. “I’m confident putting anybody out there on the field.”
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author
Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com