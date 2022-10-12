ajc logo
X

Falcons’ Kyle Pitts to return to practice Wednesday

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) will return to practice Wednesday after missing Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay, according to coach Arthur Smith.

“He’ll be back,” Smith said Wednesday. “We’ll see how it goes all week with him.”

The Falcons elected to sit out Pitts in hopes of keeping him healthy in the long term.

Before missing the game Sunday, Pitts started the previous four games.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Pitts, who was taken with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, has caught 10 of 22 targets for 150 yards and no touchdowns this season. Smith has lauded his blocking and noted that he has pulled coverage away from other receivers.

Pitts played 34 of 55 offensive snaps for a season-low 62% against the Browns in Game 4. He caught one of four targets for 15 yards.

Pitts played 84% of the offensive snaps against New Orleans, 93% against the Rams and 67% against the Seahawks.

With Pitts sidelined, the Falcons turned to Parker Hesse, Anthony Firkser and Feleipe Franks against the Bucs. Also, tight end MyCole Pruitt was promoted from the practice squad.

“With those guys, the way that the (group) prepares and the way that they have worked this year, it’s been fun to see,” tight ends coach Justin Peelle said. “I’m confident putting anybody out there on the field.”

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Brent Key: ‘We need a great crowd’ for Virginia game4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Updates on Georgia Tech’s search for next athletic director
23h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves’ Max Fried doesn’t attribute poor start to flu. ‘I didn’t do my job’
18h ago

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Cover 9@9: The revamping of the Falcons’ linebacking corps
4h ago

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Cover 9@9: The revamping of the Falcons’ linebacking corps
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

What happened to Georgia’s passing attack?
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Cover 9@9: The revamping of the Falcons’ linebacking corps
4h ago
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons to get stiff test from 49ers
4h ago
Tale of the Tape: Falcons vs. 49ers
4h ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle
22h ago
PHRIED: Expanded coverage of Braves NLDS Game 1 in the ePaper
5h ago
AJC revamps daily morning newsletter
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top