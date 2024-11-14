Falcons’ Justin Simmons all set for his return to Denver

Simmons and the Falcons (6-4) are set to face the Broncos (5-5) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

Simmons said he didn’t have any issues with how things ended for him in Denver after a stellar eight-year career.

“At the end of the day, there is the business aspect of the NFL,” Simmons said. “Looking back on it, there’s been players before me that also were great players there, Von Miller and Demaryius Thomas, those guys (were) traded. It’s just a part of the business. … Those things happen. So, no bad blood on my end.”

Broncos coach Sean Payton said it was a tough decision to move on from Simmons.

“That was difficult, holy cow,” Payton said. “I remember him coming out in the draft. I was just with him a season, but it’s always difficult when you’re dealing especially with a veteran. Someone who’s played so well for the organization. Those are never easy decisions.”

Simmons was heavily involved in the community and was nominated as the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year choice for three years in a row (2019-21).

“I have nothing but love,” Simmons said. “They’ll always be in my heart as a great organization. By the same token, knowing where I am now, I’m really looking forward to going in there and finding a way to win a football game.”

The Falcons will attempt to rebound from a tough 20-17 loss Sunday against the Saints. The Broncos are coming of a gruesome 16-14 loss to the Chiefs.

“I’m so excited, obviously, going back to a place where I’ve spent all of my career,” Simmons said. “A lot of great memories there, the fans are awesome. I have nothing but love for Broncos’ country.”

The Broncos drafted Simmons in the third round (98th overall) of the 2016 NFL draft out of Boston College. He was roommates with Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom when he was a senior and Lindstrom was a freshman.

Simmons, who’s 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, started three games as a rookie before moving into the starting lineup in in 2017. Simmons was named second-team All-Pro in 2019 and 2021-23. He was named to the Pro Bowl team twice.

Simmons, who played through a lot of turmoil in Denver, had 30 interceptions with the Broncos.

“I’ll always be thankful for my opportunity,” Simmons said. “You know that organization invested into me, extended me, and the community there embraced my family. So it’s, I’ll always be through and through like a Bronco for life.”

Now, he wants to beat them.

“We’re going there as a team with an objective to go win,” Simmons said. “Get our seventh win in the season before we head into the bye (week). That’s the No. 1 focus on my mind is being able to do that.”

The Falcons know that Simmons has had this game circled on his calendar.

“I think it will be an awesome moment for him,” Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said. “I think he’ll be well received, a guy that has been out there, poured his heart out. Gave them a whole bunch of seasons, All-Pro seasons. They don’t have any reason but not to show him some love.”

Simmons was released.

“He didn’t leave voluntarily,” Jarrett said. “We’re happy to have him at the end of the day. I think it will be a special moment for him and his family. He should have a big day.”

Falcons coach Raheem Morris doesn’t believe the reunion will provide Simmons with any extra motivation.

“That’s tough,” Morris said. “For us, I think you just want to win, but you always want to win when you’ve got a guy like Justin because of the high- quality character human that you’re talking about.”

After eight seasons, Simmons had made a good name around the league.

“Obviously, we got lucky enough to be able to get him in the process,” Morris said. “So, how nice would it be to go out there and get a win for Justin and his family that’s out there right now cheering him on.”

Simmons was there just long enough to learn Sean Payton’s offensive system.

“He’s got some keys that I can’t say,” safety Jessie Bates III said. “I’m sure he’s got a lot of respect, and he’s excited to go home. He calls that home, still to this day, him going back to Denver.”

Even though Simmons doesn’t have any hard feelings, the topic of his released has been addressed.

“(Morris) joked around and said they shipped him out of there,” Bates said. “I’m sure he’ll be excited, and I’ll be there next to him, trying to get him going, having fun. (We’re) going to get us a win in his so-called hometown.”

Simmons has played in nine of the 10 games for the Falcons. He missed the second Tampa Bay game Oct. 27 because of a hamstring injury. Simmons has 35 tackles and four pass breakups. He has an interception and a tackle for loss.

Simmons couldn’t help but reminisce about his return.

“I’ll be on the other side (in the visitor’s) locker room changing. I’ll be on the opposite side of the sideline,” Simmons said. “I won’t hear as many cheers or probably a little bit more boos. I think that’s part of it.

“You see guys all around the league go back to places where they played, and they embraced the challenge of working through whatever it is, the physical aspect of it and the emotional aspect of it.”

Simmons believes he’ll be fine, emotionally.

“I’m really looking forward to this one because it’s a tough place to go win at,” Simmons said. “It’s going to be a great time. I’m really looking forward to go get a win there.”