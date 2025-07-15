Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Jets make Sauce Gardner the NFL's highest-paid cornerback with a $120.4M extension, AP source says

The New York Jets are making Sauce Gardner the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL
FILE - New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
6 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets are making Sauce Gardner the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

The Jets and Gardner agreed on a four-year, $120.4 million extension through the 2030 season, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement had not been announced.

The contract paying the two-time All-Pro an average of $30.1 million a year comes a day after the Jets agreed to a lucrative extension with top wide receiver Garrett Wilson. That deal is worth $130 million, as the organization locked up two foundational players for the long-term future.

Gardner, who turns 25 before Week 1, was the No. 4 pick in the 2022 draft out of Cincinnati. He established himself as one of the league's top cornerbacks during his first two professional seasons, including being selected the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.

After a down year by his standards, he is out to prove naysayers wrong, saying he has always been an underdog. After recently declining to say whether he wanted to be the richest player at the position, Gardner now has that distinction.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson answers questions during a news conference following NFL football practice, May 21, 2025, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)

Credit: AP

Jets and receiver Garrett Wilson agree on a 4-year, $130M contract extension, AP source says

Falcons are on the clock after Garrett Wilson signs megadeal with Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who was drafted two spots behind Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London, reset the new market for the position.

Buccaneers' Wirfs has knee surgery, could miss start of the season, AP source says

The Latest

FILE - Shoppers leave Macy's in Boston, Nov. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, file)

Credit: AP

The tariff-driven inflation that economists feared begins to emerge

4m ago

They cut down England’s beloved Sycamore Gap tree. Now they face over 4 years in prison

8m ago

America's only rare earth producer gets a boost from Apple and Pentagon agreements

9m ago

Featured

Braves first baseman Matt Olson (left) is greeted by Ronald Acuña Jr. after batting during the MLB Home Run Derby as part of the All-Star Game festivities on Monday, July 14, 2025, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Bright lights, big stage: Atlanta readies for the All-Star Game spotlight

The Braves, Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta have been preparing for the MLB All-Star Game for years, and all will be the epicenter of the baseball world Tuesday night.

The CBS split from Atlanta News First could preview other big TV changes

TV station owners are having to adapt as viewing habits change and viewership declines.

Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, No. 1 prospect in Georgia, commits to Texas

Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, the top-ranked linebacker in the nation, has committed to Texas, turning down UGA’s long-standing pursuit.

1h ago