ajc logo
X

Falcons’ Jake Matthews makes birth of son and game within hours

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews found out his wife was in labor with their first child and made it back to Atlanta from Charlotte to witness the birth of Beckett Matthews on Thursday. Hours later, he played in the Falcons’ 22-15 loss to the Panthers with one quick turnaround thanks to a VIP plane ride.

“I left the hotel about 9:30 a.m. (Thursday),” Matthews said. “I made it to her about 12:30 p.m. He was born, I believe, at 3:15 p.m. I left at 3:30 p.m. to get on (owner) Mr. (Arthur) Blank’s plane. I got 15 minutes with him. It was whirlwind. I was anxious. I was happy to make it here.”

The Falcons traveled to Charlotte on Wednesday after practice. The plan was for Matthews’ wife, Meggi, to be induced on Sunday so they thought it was safe to play the game on Thursday night. However, Wednesday night, Meggi said she felt diffterent. Clearly, Beckett had his own timeline to enter the world, NFL game or not.

A member of the Falcons’ security team drove Matthews back to Atlanta.

Upon his return to Charlotte, the team posted a video of him running into the locker room about an hour before the 8:15 p.m. kickoff.

“I got a round of applause,” Matthew said. “(There was) a lot of high-fiving. It was pretty surreal.”

The Matthews had picked out the name Beckett awhile back. Jake had limited measurables on the family addition, saying he was about six pounds but “pretty long.”

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

What happens if the Braves don’t re-sign Dansby Swanson or land a star shortstop? 10h ago

Five things we learned about the Braves at the General Managers Meetings
9h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia State signs two state champions, including a 7-footer
11h ago

Depth pays off for Georgia’s offensive line
21h ago

Depth pays off for Georgia’s offensive line
21h ago

Credit: Atlas Turf

World-class turf from South Georgia will be used at World Cup
19h ago
The Latest

Falcons’ Marcus Mariota: ‘I was trying to create a spark’
8m ago
Falcons’ Arthur Smith on playing Desmond Ridder: ‘That’s a popular narrative’
13m ago
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons can’t stop run, fall out of first place
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top