Falcons’ Jake Matthews makes birth of son and game within hours

“I left the hotel about 9:30 a.m. (Thursday),” Matthews said. “I made it to her about 12:30 p.m. He was born, I believe, at 3:15 p.m. I left at 3:30 p.m. to get on (owner) Mr. (Arthur) Blank’s plane. I got 15 minutes with him. It was whirlwind. I was anxious. I was happy to make it here.”

The Falcons traveled to Charlotte on Wednesday after practice. The plan was for Matthews’ wife, Meggi, to be induced on Sunday so they thought it was safe to play the game on Thursday night. However, Wednesday night, Meggi said she felt diffterent. Clearly, Beckett had his own timeline to enter the world, NFL game or not.