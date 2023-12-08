Falcons’ injury report: Onyemata, McGary and Landman out for big game vs. Bucs

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons will be down three key starters when they face the Buccaneers in an important NFC South game at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Defensive tackle David Onyemata (ankle), right tackle Kaleb McGary (right knee) and linebacker Nate Landman (left knee) did not practice Wednesday, Thursday or Friday and were declared out by coach Arthur Smith on Friday.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah (ankle) was limited Wednesday, didn’t practice Thursday and practiced Friday. He’s questionable for the game.