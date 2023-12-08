Falcons’ injury report: Onyemata, McGary and Landman out for big game vs. Bucs

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons will be down three key starters when they face the Buccaneers in an important NFC South game at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Defensive tackle David Onyemata (ankle), right tackle Kaleb McGary (right knee) and linebacker Nate Landman (left knee) did not practice Wednesday, Thursday or Friday and were declared out by coach Arthur Smith on Friday.
Cornerback Jeff Okudah (ankle) was limited Wednesday, didn’t practice Thursday and practiced Friday. He’s questionable for the game.
Cornerback A.J. Terrell, who’s in the NFL’s concussion protocol, was limited Wednesday and wore a yellow non-contact jersey. He was limited Thursday, but didn’t have on the yellow non-contact jersey. Terrell fully participated in practice Friday, but remains in the concussion protocol.
Onyemata missed the Arizona game Nov. 12. If he can’t play, either Ta’Quon Graham or Albert Huggins would step in next to Kentavius Street on the defensive line. Also, LaCale London, who was on the practice-squad injured reserve, but had his return-to-play window opened this week, also will be out.
Storm Norton replaced McGary and Andre Smith went in for Landman when they were injured sunday against the Jets.
Center Drew Dalman (ankle), wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle), cornerback Mike Hughes (hand) will be questionable.
