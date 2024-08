FLOWERY BRANCH — With Kaden Elliss (groin) and Nate Landman (quad) out, the Falcons were thin at inside linebacker for their scrimmage Wednesday.

Landman had missed the past couple of practices, but it was Ellis’ first missed practice. Ellis was the team’s second-leading tackler last season (122), Landman was third (110).

Rookie JD Bertrand and Troy Andersen took the snaps with the first-team defense during the scrimmage.