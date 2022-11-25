Falcons injury report: Jalen Dalton is doubtful

The Falcons (5-6) are set to play the Commanders (6-5) in a game with NFC playoff implications at 1 p.m. Sunday at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Md.

Tight end Feleipe Franks (calf), running back Caleb Huntley (ankle), outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (arm) and left guard Chuma Edoga (knee) were limited Wednesday and Thursday and listed as questionable for the game Friday.