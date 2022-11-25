ajc logo
Falcons injury report: Jalen Dalton is doubtful

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

Falcons backup defensive tackle Jalen Dalton (toe) is doubtful, and four other players are questionable for Sunday’s game against the Commanders, according to the team’s official injury report released Friday.

The Falcons (5-6) are set to play the Commanders (6-5) in a game with NFC playoff implications at 1 p.m. Sunday at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Md.

Tight end Feleipe Franks (calf), running back Caleb Huntley (ankle), outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (arm) and left guard Chuma Edoga (knee) were limited Wednesday and Thursday and listed as questionable for the game Friday.

