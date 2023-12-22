Falcons injury report: Fullback Keith Smith is doubtful for Sunday’s game

Falcons fullback Keith Smith runs the ball during the first half against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Falcons fullback Keith Smith runs the ball during the first half against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons fullback Keith Smith, who has an ankle injury, is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Colts, according to the team’s official injury report.

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree (back), defensive tackle David Onyemata (ankle) and right tackle Kaleb McGary (right knee) are questionable for the game. Punter Bradley Pinion is expected to play, but missed practice this week after his wife went into labor.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (thumb) fully practiced Friday and is questionable. Wide receiver Michael Pittman (concussion) was limited and also is questionable.

