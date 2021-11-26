Falcons injury report: Deion Jones has shoulder injury in jeopardy for Jaguar’s game

However, the Falcons (4-6) should get a boost on offense and defense with the possible return of safety Jaylinn Hawkins and running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson against the Jaguars (2-8) on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jones has started 10 games and has 92 total tackles (53 solo), 2.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, one forced fumble and three passes defensed. Linebacker Dorian Etheridge, who’s on the practice squad, could be added to the active roster if Jones can’t play.