Falcons injury report: Deion Jones has shoulder injury in jeopardy for Jaguar’s game

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) hits Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. Darnold left the field after the play. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) hits Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. Darnold left the field after the play. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (shoulder) was added to the injury report on Friday.

However, the Falcons (4-6) should get a boost on offense and defense with the possible return of safety Jaylinn Hawkins and running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson against the Jaguars (2-8) on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jones has started 10 games and has 92 total tackles (53 solo), 2.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, one forced fumble and three passes defensed. Linebacker Dorian Etheridge, who’s on the practice squad, could be added to the active roster if Jones can’t play.

Hawkins (ankle) and Patterson (ankle) were listed as probable and questionable for the game on Friday.

Hawkins has missed the past two games after getting injured in warmups before the Dallas game on Nov. 14. He has played 253 defensive snaps (46%) and leads the team with two interceptions.

Patterson didn’t play against the Patriots and missed most of the second half of the Dallas game. Patterson leads the team with seven touchdowns and is the leading rusher (303 yards) and second-leading receiver (290 yards).

Also, cornerback Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) and defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard (ankle) were declared out.

Running back Qadree Ollison, who’s on the practice squad, missed practice this week with a non-COVID-19 related injury and is not expected to play.

ajc.com

D. Orlando Ledbetter
D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

