Falcons want to unleash Kyle Pitts from lockdown

Pitts, who was the fourth player taken overall in the draft, is having a solid season and is in third place in the Pro Bowl voting at tight end behind Kansas City’s Travis Kelce and Baltimore’s Mark Andrews.

Pitts has caught 43 of 69 passes (62.3%) for 635 yards and one touchdown.

Credit: Illustration by ArLuther Lee / AJC

With wide receiver Calvin Ridley (non-football injury list) and tight end Hayden Hurst (ankle/injured reserve) out, the Falcons’ offense has not scored a touchdown over its past 26 possessions.

The offense has had 12 punts and 10 three-and-outs and just two field goals.

Since appearing to break out against the Jets on Oct. 10 and Miami on Oct. 24 with nine catches for 119 yards and a touchdown and seven catches for 163 yards, the opposing defenses have slowed Pitts down.

In the subsequent four games, he has two, three, four and three catches for 12, 62, 60 and 29 yards. There have been a couple of drops, and he appeared to be grabbed on a deep ball that quarterback Matt Ryan just heaved up, trying to give him a chance to make a play or draw a penalty in a desperate situation.

“I think football is about short-term memory,” Pitts said. “Week to week, you’re playing a different opponent, so you just have to be able to put that behind you and worry about the next (game).”

Pitts leads all NFL tight ends with 14.8 per-catch averaged and is seventh in catches (43) and third in yards (635).

Pitts has 11 catches for 20 yards or more, including three of 39 yards. He had five plays of 20 yards or more against the Dolphins on Oct. 24 when he finished with seven catches for 163 yards.

Carolina put cornerback Stephon Gilmore over Pitts. The Patriots used various defenses against Pitts. Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was not sure how they will play Pitts.

“I don’t know if one guy can stop him as far as players that you have to help over the top or help inside or something like that,” Meyer said. “If you’re going to play man or zone, it’s different.”

Pitts is learning, as he has faced some exotic man/zone matchups.

“Just being available every week is the best thing you can do,” Pitts said. “Preparing yourself mentally. Each week restart and get away from it when you can. Then when you come to work, just fully lock in.”

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan believes they can unleash Pitts again this season.

“Staying on the fundamental side of it and making sure you know, my feet are in good spots,” Ryan said. “You know, using good footwork to get myself in position to deliver the ball. Same thing for him, running routes, making sure that his releases are what we want. (That route starts) are where we’re supposed to be and the timing and spacing is what you want. So, that’s what we’ve got to work on this week.”

Getting Pitts rolling again could unlock the offense’s fortunes.

“There’s never a lack of intent,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “We line Kyle up all over the field.”

Pass protection has been an issue, too.

“Sometimes, it’s not necessarily the route (because) it takes all 11 in the passing game,” Smith said. “You have a breakdown in protection, or somebody wins, then the route doesn’t have a chance to develop or if he doesn’t run a good route, so that’s the thing, too.”

Smith also cited receivers being at the right depth or not taking the right release. On one play against the Patriots, wide receivers Russell Gage and Tajae Sharpe nearly collided.

“It’s a coordinated effort from all of us,” Smith said. “The players and coaches.”

The Falcons have put a lot on Pitts’ plate.

“He lines up all over the place,” Smith reiterated. “But as a team, I know the focus, I know the hype. He’s a rookie, but as an offense, we got to play better. That’s everybody.”

Pitts has remained remarkably even-keeled through this season.

“They’re people who kind of, they’ve been in it before, so they know how the season goes,” Pitts said of the Falcons’ veteran leaders. “Everyone is going to have a loss. So just knowing that you’ve got to keep going, that’s something that they preach.”

Veteran tight end Lee Smith has helped Pitts.

“Lee’s been here since the first day I got here,” Pitts said. “He’s just helped me on the field and off the field. With small things that kind of help keep longevity in this league. Keep my body fresh and things like that.”

