Falcons’ injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson gets rest day Thursday

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson was limited for practice as he was given a rest day, according to the team’s official injury report Thursday.

The Falcons (5-6) are set to play the Commanders (6-5) in a game with NFC playoff implications at 1 p.m. Sunday at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Md.

Backup defensive tackle Jalen Dalton (toe) also did not practice Thursday.

Tight end Feleipe Franks (calf), running back Caleb Huntley (ankle), outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (arm) and left guard Chuma Edoga (knee) were limited Wednesday and Thursday.

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

