Falcons’ injury report: Caleb Huntley missed practice with illness

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago
A.J. Terrell, Jaylinn Hawkins remained out; Dee Alford limited

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons running back Caleb Huntley (illness) was added to the team’s official injury report after missing practice Thursday.

Starting cornerback A.J. Terrell, who left the game Sunday against the Bengals after eight plays with a hamstring injury, did not practice Thursday.

Cornerback Dee Alford, who also has a hamstring injury, practiced on a limited basis.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) did not practice and previously was declared out of the coming game.

The Falcons (3-4) are set to host the Panthers (2-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

