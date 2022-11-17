ajc logo
Falcons’ injury report: A.J. Terrell, Erik Harris limited at practice

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and safety Erik Harris (right foot) were limited in practice Thursday, according to the Falcons’ official injury report.

Guard Colby Gossett (personal matter) and tight end Feleipe Franks (calf) did not practice.

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

