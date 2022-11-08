ajc logo
Falcons’ injury report: A.J. Terrell, Erik Harris, Feleipe Franks did not practice

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) did not practice Tuesday, according to the team’s official injury report.

Terrell missed the past two games. He sustained the injury in the Falcons’ 28-14 win over San Francisco on Oct. 16. He reached for the back of his right leg after covering a deep route.

Terrell’s injury originally was announced as a thigh injury. He played 26 of the defensive snaps (43%) against the 49ers.

Terrell started the following game against Cincinnati, but lasted only eight plays (12%) and was replaced in the lineup by Cornell Armstrong.

Also, tight end Feleipe Franks (calf) and safety Erik Harris (right foot) did not practice Tuesday.

The Falcons (4-5) are set to play the Panthers (2-7) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

