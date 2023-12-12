Falcons in no position to take 1-12 Panthers lightly

“One thing is for sure, they are going to give us everything that they’ve got,” defensive end Calais Campbell said. “They are going to fight. We are definitely going to be as prepared as we can be.”

The Panthers, who traded up in the 2023 draft to acquire the top pick, came to town for the season opener with the rookie quarterback Young and were full of promise. But the Falcons won 24-10 and the Panthers dropped their next five games.

The Panthers posted a win over Houston on Oct. 29, but have since dropped six straight games. Reich was terminated after they were 1-10. The Panthers played the Bucs tough in Tabor’s first game before falling 21-18 and lost to the Saints 28-6 last week.

The Falcons believe the Panthers are much better than their 1-12 record.

“It starts with just watching the tape and getting a feel for what they are doing (under Tabor),” Campbell said. “They gave Tampa everything they could handle and I didn’t get a chance to watch the Saints game yet.”

The Panthers are considered dangerous because they are playing out the string, while the Falcons still have division title and playoff aspirations.

“They are definitely going to compete and try to upset our season,” Campbell said. “That’s just how it goes in division games this late in the season. We expect their best effort as they try to get their young team going. They are talented as can be.”

The Panthers have been leaning on running backs Chuba Hubbard and Myles Sanders in the two games under Tabor.

Hubbard rushed 23 times for 87 yards and Sanders had 10 carries for 74 yards against the Saints. Overall, the Panthers rushed 39 times for 204 yards, but could muster only six points.

In the close game against the Bucs, Hubbard rushed 25 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

“I’m sure they feel pretty good about the way they ran the ball (against the Saints),” head coach Arthur Smith said. “Looking at some of the things that may have hurt us (against the Bucs). That’s something that we have to shut down. They’re going to change a little bit of the style from what they were doing with Frank.”

Defensively, the Panthers have strong players in defensive tackle Derrick Brown, linebacker Brian Burns and safety Jeremy Chinn. The Panthers opened against the Saints in a big nickel defense with three safeties – Chinn, Vonn Bell and Xavier Woods.

“Defensively, they’re playing solid,” Smith said. “I think Derrick Brown is as good as anybody inside. We’ve got to block him. It will start there. We have our work cut out for us.”

The Falcons are in no position to overlook the Panthers.

“It’s December football and if you want to play in January, in late January you have to win these games,” Campbell said. “Stay focused. Everybody is tired. Everybody is hurt. Everybody has something they can complain about, but dig deep, stay focused and let’s keep moving forward.”

“It’s the NFL,” Smith said. “We all know that. Now, this is what happens. This is the most important game of the season, so we have to make sure we play really well and eliminate the couple of plays that have stopped us from taking the next step.”

