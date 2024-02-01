Falcons hire Ike Hilliard as wide receivers coach

FLOWERY BRANCH — Ike Hilliard, who starred at Florida under coach Steve Spurrier in the 1990s, was named the Falcons’ wide receivers coach Thursday.

Hilliard, 47, was drafted seventh overall in the 1997 draft and went on to play 12 seasons in the NFL for the Giants (1997-2004) and Bucs (2005-08).

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Hilliard was co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach at Auburn in 2022. He has spent 10 seasons in the NFL as a wide receivers coach with the Steelers (2020-21), Commanders (2012; 2014-19) and Bills (2013).