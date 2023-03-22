Falcons’ free-agency tracker 2023

– TE Jonnu Smith from Patriots for seventh-round draft pick

NEW FREE AGENTS

– S Jessie Bates III, four years, $64 million

– DT David Onyemata, four years, $35 million ($24.5 million guaranteed, $12 million signing bonus)

– LB Kaden Elliss, three years, $21.5 million ($11 million guaranteed)

– QB Taylor Heinicke, two years, up to $20 million

– CB Mike Hughes, two years

– LB Tae Davis, one year

– WR Mack Hollins, one year, up to $2.5 million

RETURNING FALCONS

– P Bradley Pinion re-signed, three years, $8.65 million

– FB Keith Smith re-signed, one year, $2.35 million ($625,000 guaranteed)

– OLB Lorenzo Carter, two years, $9 million

– LS Liam McCullough, one year, $705,000

– TE Parker Hesse, one year, $940,000

– CB Cornell Armstrong

– DT Eddie Goldman (unretired list)

SIGNED WITH OTHER TEAMS

– CB Isaiah Oliver (49ers)

– DL Abdullah Anderson (Commanders)

– CB Mike Ford (Browns)

– OL Chuma Edoga (Cowboys)

Ex-Falcons who are unrestricted free agents:

Rashaan Evans: The Falcons appear to have moved on.

Olamide Zaccheaus: The dependable player was the second-leading receiver with 40 catches for 533 yards and three touchdowns.

Erik Harris: With Bates, they no longer have a need for veteran leadership.

Damiere Byrd: Provided a deep threat early in the season.

Germain Ifedi: He was beaten out by McGary and was the backup swing tackle.

Anthony Firkser: He played in 11 games and made one start as a quality reserve.

Elijah Wilkinson: He won the starting job, but injuries got in the way. He started only nine games.

Vincent Taylor: He spent the season on injured reserve. Was expected to be the starter at nose tackle.

Beau Brinkley: With McCullough re-signed, it wouldn’t make sense to have two long snappers on the 90-man roster.

KhaDarel Hodge: He played 259 special-teams snaps and was a dependable reserve at wide receiver. He led the team with nine special-teams tackles.

Nick Kwiatkoski: A quality reserve who played in nine games.

MyCole Pruitt: He came on strong and caught four touchdown passes after tight end Kyle Pitts went down. Quarterback Desmond Ridder was on the same page with Pruitt.

Jaleel Johnson: The defensive lineman provided some depth along the line.

Colby Gossett: Made a start but ended the season as the fifth guard.

Matt Dickerson: He provided some late-season depth along the defensive line.

Rashad Fenton: The Falcons traded a seventh-round pick to the Chiefs for Fenton. He played in two games and made one start.

