Falcons expecting physical game when resurgent Chargers come to town Sunday

“(It starts with) Harbaugh, and it’s always been that way, whether it’s been the (FCS) school (San Diego) he was the head coach of,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “To Michigan, to coaching (quarterback) Josh Johnson (at San Diego), to coming to the National Football League at the (49ers, before he was at Michigan). It’s always been a certain amount of toughness that they play with on offense, defense, and special teams. That will never change.”

After the Falcons were smashed 38-6 by the Broncos on Nov. 17, Morris said his team was “out-physicaled” and “out-efforted.” After their bye week, the Falcons must show more gusto against the Chargers.

“Great time to have a bye week to get ready to play one of the tougher teams, one of the tougher coaches, and one of the people that’s going to be absolutely prepared to go,” Morris said. “(They) play the right physical brand of football that he’s always presented when he comes out there and plays, and coaches.”

Harbaugh is no stranger to Atlanta. He interviewed for the Falcons’ coaching position Jan. 16. It was a day after the team met with Bill Belichick. The job went to Morris.

Harbaugh, who won a college national title at Michigan last season, was the head coach of the 49ers when they overcame a 17-0 lead and defeated the Falcons in the NFC Championship game to advance to the Super Bowl on Jan. 20, 2013.

He has reunited with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who was calling plays for quarterback Colin Kaepernick in the title game.

The Chargers have leaned into a revived rushing attack that has been led by running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. They are backed by Kimani Vidal, who played at Marietta High.

Dobbins suffered a left knee injury in the second quarter of the loss to the Ravens and did not return. Harbaugh said he didn’t have an update after the game. Dobbins has rushed 158 times for 766 yards and eight touchdowns.

Losing him would be a major blow to the Chargers.

The Chargers could move away from the run and cut loose quarterback Justin Herbert. He has completed 197 of 313 passes (62.9%) for 2,404 yards, 13 touchdowns and one interception. He has a passer rating of 99.

Rookie Ladd McConkey, who played at North Murray High and Georgia, is the Chargers’ leading receiver. He has 49 catches for 698 yards and four touchdowns.

The Chargers defense was mashed by the Ravens for 212 yards rushing, led by Derrick Henry’s 140.

“We knew what we (were) going to get,” Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack told Los Angeles reporters after the game. “That’s the frustrating thing about it, but ultimately just trying to fix it up and get ready for the next one.”

Harbaugh said: “They ran the ball real well. We needed better block destruction, you know, just across the board. But give them credit.”

The Chargers gave up 119.7 yards rushing per game, which ranks 15th in the league. The Falcons average 117.9 yards rushing per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Falcons had an opportunity to TV scout the Chargers.

“They are obviously on a roll right now,” Falcons wide receiver Drake London told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution before the game. “They are doing really good. They are doing really good under Harbaugh.”

The Falcons respect Herbert, who won the Chargers’ last meeting against the Falcons, a 20-17 win on Nov. 6, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“Herbert is out there doing his thing,” London said. “J.K. Dobbins is doing his thing, and obviously they have a stout defense. It’s going to be a challenge. There is a challenge every Sunday, and we’ll just have to go out there and try to conquer that.”

In addition to Vidal and McConkey, the Chargers have several familiar players: outside linebacker Bud Dupree (Wilkinson County High and Falcons); tight end Tucker Fisk (Falcons), long snapper Josh Harris (Carrollton High, Falcons), Taylor Heinicke (Collins Hill High, Falcons), tight end Hayden Hurst (Falcons) and offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (Pace Academy, Georgia).

This will be the 13th meeting. The Falcons lead the series 8-4. The Chargers have won the past three meetings.