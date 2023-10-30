Falcons’ Desmond Ridder: ‘They just felt I was a little off’

Atlanta Falcons
By
15 minutes ago
X

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Here’s what Falcons coach Desmond Ridder had to say after the 28-23 loss to the Titans on Sunday at Nissan Stadium:

Explain me through what was going on with protocols. “I went through the concussion (protocol), got cleared. Everything with that went good. But these coaches know what it’s like, sort of like parents, because we’re with them so much and so much time, and they just felt I was a little off. And so obviously, Taylor (Heinicke) went out there, did what he needed to do, and they rolled with it.”

Do you feel like you were a little bit off? Did you feel off? “No. Like I said, there were a couple of plays that got mixed up and there’s obviously things that we can clean up and be better at. Like I said, Taylor (Heinicke)’s job is to be able to step up just like anyone else’s job. In which, we had plenty of guys that had to step up and come in and make plays and which they did.”

I missed the beginning part of that where you said you were off. Was that the concussion protocol thing or is that just you feeling off? “No, I didn’t say I was off. I said I cleared concussion through medical and everything. And I said the coaches, they’re with us the most time out of anybody else. And they just felt, I was a little off. Sometimes they can just see it.”

When did that happen? When did you get hurt? Or what was the play that led them to evaluate you? “I don’t know what the exact play was, but like I said, they just felt they saw it and felt something was off.”

So, you didn’t feel anything? You didn’t go to them? “No.”

Do you feel at this point, with the way that you played the last three weeks, that you still are the starter here? Like, how do you evaluate where you think you are right now, considering how Taylor (Heinicke) played also. ”Yeah, I mean, at the end of the day obviously Taylor (Heinicke) came in and did great, did the job, got moving, and put points on the board. At the end of the day, it’s a game of being able to come out and execute. Like you, said the past couple weeks have been tough as far as the execution part of it. Like I said, there’s a lot of things in all games that we can clean up and be better at. And we’ll go back to work on Monday and look at it.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israel intensifies Gaza strikes, hospital damaged by nearby bombs48m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Day 2 of ONE Musicfest draws crowds to see Kendrick Lamar and more
8m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Man facing murder charge in fatal stabbing of Nat King Cole’s great-nephew
12h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Students among 4 shot near GSU campus in downtown Atlanta, officials say
5h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Students among 4 shot near GSU campus in downtown Atlanta, officials say
5h ago

Credit: CNN

Production officially ended at CNN Center in Atlanta Friday, moving to Midtown
The Latest

Credit: AP

Falcons’ Jessie Bates III on loss: ‘Don’t give up explosives for touchdowns’
21m ago
Falcons’ Arthur Smith: ‘Taylor (Heinicke) got in there and got (the offense) going’
24m ago
Falcons’ Taylor Heinicke: ‘We moved the ball pretty good in the second half’
37m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Georgia redistricting ruling shakes up a divided, Republican-led state
Production officially ended at CNN Center in Atlanta Friday, moving to Midtown
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top