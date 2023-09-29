Falcons’ Desmond Ridder on the Jaguars’ defense

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder had to say about the Jaguars, his team’s opponent at 9:30 a.m. EDT Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London.

On how the team has been preparing to play against Jacksonville: “We went back and watched the game from last week, things that we could’ve done better, things that we could correct on. Got that done, came in here (Tuesday), met with the offense and kind of got just a brief overview for them, kind of got their personnel – who they’re going to see, what type of fronts you’re going to see, what type of coverages. This defense that we’re about to go up against is going to be hungry coming off of a loss.”

On how he sees Jacksonville’s pass rush: “Those guys are vertical up the field, like to win with speed, got big Roy (Robertson-Harris) in there, in the interior is a big defensive lineman. … They (have) a great five upfront, great four, five upfront, and then in the back end (Tyson) Campbell, (Darious) Williams, those both help out on the corner. They got two good safeties (Andre) Cisco and (Rayshawn) Jenkins.”

On whether any big plays that Houston made against Jacksonville could transfer for them: “Sometimes they got hit on a couple of pressures that they were able to get the ball out behind. As long as we’re able to pick up those pressures and have a good concept behind it, we should be good.”

