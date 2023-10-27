Falcons defensive tackle LaCale London wins latest round of ‘musical chairs’

This week’s winner was LaCale London, who was signed to the 53-man roster Tuesday, and there was no room left for Eli Ankou, who was released the same day.

London, who played in the XFL with the St. Louis Battlehawks this spring, was on the Falcons’ practice squad. He played two strong games for the Falcons against the Commanders and the Bucs the past two games.

“It was a blessing, but you’ve got to stay working, but it’s definitely life-changing for me in a way,” said London, who played at Western Illinois. “Definitely a blessing. You just have to keep working.”

Using practice-squad promotions, the Falcons have been rotating the backup defensive tackles behind David Onyemata and Grady Jarrett all season. They have used London, Ta’Quon Graham, Albert Huggins, Timmy Horne and Ankou, trying to find the right combination.

“He’s done a nice job,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said of London. “You have to reward him, right? That’s the thing. You’re trying to build a whole roster. Guys get opportunities. It changes every week from the game plans. Really appreciate LaCale playing good football for us.”

London (32 defensive snaps, 44%) and Graham (21, 29%) played a lot against the Bucs on, and that allowed the Falcons to keep Onyemata (42, 58%) and Jarrett (41, 56%) under 60% in the Florida heat.

London, 26, made the most of his action against the Bucs. He had three tackles, a tackle for loss and recovered a fumble.

“They definitely gave me an opportunity,” said London, who also spent some time with the Bears. “When my name was called, I just made sure that I gave it my all. Went out there and executed.”

Against the Texans, Huggins and Ankou played 16% of the snaps. Graham and Horne played 26% against the Jaguars and 24% against the Lions. Graham and Huggins played 28% against Green Bay and 30% against the Panthers.

Now, that London is on the roster, the key is to maintain his spot, or chair, if you will.

“They key is just working and grinding,” London said. “Pushing yourself, getting better and never getting complacent.”

The XFL helped prepare London for the NFL.

“The XFL was a fun and great experience,” London said. “You got to go out there and just play football.”

London played in 10 games for the Battlehawks and had 33 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

“I kind of knew that when I was in the XFL and I did what I was supposed to do, just go out there and ball out, (and) I’d get another opportunity,” London said. “That’s kind of how it played out. I just made the best of it.”

London, who minored in criminal justice in college, never gave up on playing professional football. He was trying to follow in the footsteps of Western Illinois defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, who was drafted in the third round by the Chiefs in 2019.

“Definitely thought it was a possibility,” London said. “Western Illinois definitely helped out a lot, especially with Khalen Saunders, when he got drafted. He drew more attention from scouts.”

London didn’t have a backup plan.

“If everything didn’t work with football, I’d probably go back to school or something,” London said. “But I was just taking the classes that I needed at the time.”

London signed with the Bears after the 2020 draft and spent time bouncing back and forth from their practice squad. He played one game with the Bears in 2021.

“It was good,” London said of his time with the Bears. “I was behind some good players, Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and people like that. I learned a lot during my time over there. It was good over there. Just never got the chance.”

London’s play also has caught the attention of his teammates.

“Coach always talks about the next man up. … London has been a great testimony to that,” Falcons safety Jessie Bates III said. “(It’s a testimony about) getting his opportunity and taking advantage of it. Just being ready for the moment. When his name is called, he’s been ready. It’s been great for us as a team.”

Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom practiced against London when he was on the scout team.

“You’re incredibly happy for him,” Lindstrom said. “LaCale came in, and he was phenomenal. He did the practice squad. The whole story of going the hard way of going to the XFL. Then he comes in here, and he’s done nothing but been exceptional.”

