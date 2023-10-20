Play of the tackles setting the tone for improved Falcons defense

Both will be key when the Falcons (3-3) face the Buccaneers (3-2) in a battle for first place in the NFC South at 1 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

“Well, I think that’s one of the things that – when we got a chance to see Grady and David – when they’re really playing and they’re playing at a high level,” Falcons assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray said. “We know that three (blockers) have to take two. So, we’ve got two guys, and they’ve got to block them with three. That’s a plus for us.”

Onyemata has 22 tackles, three pass breakups, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Jarrett has 21 tackles, one pass breakups, two tackles for losses and 1.5 sacks.

“If they start blocking one-on-ones, our guys are really getting push into the quarterback,” Gray said. “They’re doing a good job so the quarterback can’t step up.”

The Falcons had five sacks and 10 quarterback hits Sunday against the Commanders.

“Now, that helps in the secondary, it helps everybody behind that,” Gray said. “So then, they get on the edge. If they hold the ball a little bit longer, that’s when they’re getting the sacks.”

Onyemata and Jarrett lead the team with the highest pressure numbers – sacks plus hurries and quarterback knockdowns – with a 10 each, according to Pro Football Reference’s advanced defensive stats. Bud Dupree has a nine, Calais Campbell an eight and Arnold Ebiketie a seven.

“From the beginning, I knew he was going to be a great addition,” Jarrett said. “A great complement to me as a player and for me to him as well. Obviously, having familiarity with him being in the division for so many years, I was excited when we signed him.”

The match has worked out fine over the first six games.

“Since Day 1, we’ve just been putting work together trying to find ways we can make each other better,” Jarrett said. “I think it’s been going really well.”

Jarrett believes there is room for improvement.

“I think it’s another level that we can take it to,” Jarrett said. “He’d be the first to tell you that we are always working to try to get better.”

Onyemata believes the tandem is playing well together.

“It’s coming to work with the same mindset,” Onyemata said. “Come to work to get the right details and play at a high level. That’s something that you can’t teach. It’s something that kind of comes with your intensity and love for the game.”

Onyemata and Jarrett could have big games against the Bucs, who have the 25th-ranked offense (291.4 yards per game) in the NFL. However, the Bucs have given up five sacks.

“We’ll just play our brand of football and let the rest take care of itself,” Onyemata said.

The Falcons have tried to keep Onyemata and Jarrett fresh by subbing various tackles into the rotation. It was LaCale London and Albert Huggins against the Commanders. They played 20% of the defensive snaps.

“It’s a long season first, so it’s good to have a group of guys,” Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said. “We’ve just kind of rotated in certain weeks, a couple guys have been up. ... We’ll continue to do that. You might see a different combination than last week, but maybe not.”

The Falcons also have used Ta’Quon Graham, Timmy Horne and Eli Ankou at tackle this season.

Against the Texans, Huggins and Ankou played 16% of the snaps. Graham and Horne played 26% against the Jaguars and 24% against the Lions. Graham and Huggins played 28% against Green Bay and 30% against the Panthers.

“Every week what we do is a competition in practice for those two spots,” Nielsen said. “It’s how the guys practice, and then we make the decision with (coach Arthur Smith) at the end of the week, ‘all right, we’ll have this guy up or this guy up,’ and take it from there.”

Jarrett and Onyemata are fine with getting a break.

“It’s been great to see a lot of guys get opportunities,” Jarrett said. “Guys are growing every day with every opportunity that they get to go out there and compete. It’s been a group effort for sure.”

Onyemata said, “They are doing great. The big thing is we all work together in the run and the pass game. We all affect the quarterback in our own rights and in our own way.”

London played for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL this year. He made his NFL debut Sunday against Washington.

“It was good,” London said. “Just being ready when your name is called. I’m just grateful for the opportunity. It was definitely a journey. That’s why you have to stay with it and stay ready. Go hard. It was definitely worth it.”

The Falcons’ defensive tackles likely will be on the move against the Buccaneers because quarterback Baker Mayfield rolls out a lot in Tampa Bay’s new offensive scheme.

“We’ve had a couple of scrambling quarterbacks,” Jarrett said. “He’s moving around the pocket really well and trying to make some big plays. He’s a guy that they believe in for a reason.”

