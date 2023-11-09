Falcons’ defense prepares for Cardinals’ Kyler Murray’s first start of 2023

First came Panthers rookie Bryce Young in the season opener. Over the past two weeks, the Falcons have faced first-time rookie starters Will Levis of Tennessee and Jaren Hall of Minnesota.

Sunday’s opposing quarterback won’t be quite as unfamiliar or unseasoned, however. The Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, a fifth-year starter, will return after injuring his ACL in December.

“It’s not all of a sudden, this new quarterback we don’t know anything about,” defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said. “I think that will help our guys.”

Before his injury, Murray posted 2,368 passing yards and 14 touchdown passes in 11 games in 2022. He went 3-8 in those contests en route to a 53.6 quarterback rating — 19th in the NFL. Since losing Murray, the Cardinals have gone 1-13.

Although Murray is a league veteran, there is some uncertainty surrounding his return because of Arizona’s new offense. The Cardinals’ previous coach, Kliff Kingsbury, ran an air-raid offense whereas now the organization is operating a more run-heavy scheme.

But outside linebacker Bud Dupree said he thinks that Murray still will embrace old habits like extending plays and moving out of the pocket, even while playing in a new system.

Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said he felt some of the new offense was similar to what Murray has done in the past. He said they would look back on videotape from Murray’s previous play against the Falcons.

Murray has played the Falcons once, leading Arizona to a 34-33, comeback victory as a rookie in 2019. He threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns in that game.

What makes Murray so challenging? Dupree called him an “explosive, elusive player.”

“He’s gifted with being able to move around the pocket, extend plays,” Dupree said. “They pay him a lot of money for a reason.”

Nielsen said getting sacks and keeping Murray in the pocket will be key to success.

“We have to make a conscious effort of keeping him in, and we’ve got to do a good job with our hands on him, keeping him to the ground,” Nielsen said. “A sack is a sack — doesn’t matter how hard we hit him — we’ve just got to get him to the ground and play second-and-long, third-and-long.”

Tackling also was emphasized in practice, Nielsen said — not because of Murray, but because of struggles in recent games.

Outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie said staying disciplined up front will be important for the Falcons. Keeping Murray from scrambling will come down to winning matchups in the front and affecting the pocket, he said.

The biggest challenge when facing those rookie quarterbacks was the lack of tape, Dupree said. The Falcons have an idea of what they’re getting into with Murray.

“As far as (Kyler), we can go back and watch last year’s (videotape) on him and have a heads-up,” Dupree said. “We know the type of skill player he is.”