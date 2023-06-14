Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson wouldn’t mind a return to his 2021 role

Falcons do-it-all weapon Cordarrelle Patterson isn’t worried about his role in 2023, though he would like to be used as he was in the 2021 season, when the Falcons deployed him in a hybrid role.

He had 69 targets in 2021 opposed to 31 last season when he was primarily a running back.

“I would love to get used like I did in ‘21,” Patterson said. “Last year, we had an injury at running back, and I had to step up and play running back. I got hurt, Tyler (Allgeier) stepped up. Him, Caleb (Huntley), Avery (Williams). It’s next-man-up mentality around here.”

Patterson, who has nine career kickoff-return touchdowns, is hoping he has another one in him. After Williams’ season-ending injury, perhaps Patterson will see an increased workload as a returner again.

“They changed the rules and whatnot, but that don’t affect us at all,” Patterson said. “We’re still going to try to be aggressive and get another kick return.”

Regarding special teams, he added: “I’d even play gunner, long snapper, punter. Whatever they need. I told (punter Bradley Pinion) if you need to take a break, I can punt the ball. Just the more you can do out here.”