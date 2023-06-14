X

Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson wouldn’t mind a return to his 2021 role

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Falcons do-it-all weapon Cordarrelle Patterson isn’t worried about his role in 2023, though he would like to be used as he was in the 2021 season, when the Falcons deployed him in a hybrid role.

He had 69 targets in 2021 opposed to 31 last season when he was primarily a running back.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

“I would love to get used like I did in ‘21,” Patterson said. “Last year, we had an injury at running back, and I had to step up and play running back. I got hurt, Tyler (Allgeier) stepped up. Him, Caleb (Huntley), Avery (Williams). It’s next-man-up mentality around here.”

Patterson, who has nine career kickoff-return touchdowns, is hoping he has another one in him. After Williams’ season-ending injury, perhaps Patterson will see an increased workload as a returner again.

“They changed the rules and whatnot, but that don’t affect us at all,” Patterson said. “We’re still going to try to be aggressive and get another kick return.”

Regarding special teams, he added: “I’d even play gunner, long snapper, punter. Whatever they need. I told (punter Bradley Pinion) if you need to take a break, I can punt the ball. Just the more you can do out here.”

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Editors' Picks

Fulton DA: Trump’s federal indictment will not impact our case1h ago

UPDATE: Tornado watch issued for Georgia counties ahead of afternoon storms
2h ago

NEW: Judge unseals two Georgia election security reports that differ on risk
6m ago

Credit: Bloomberg

Why the Fed’s decision to pause rate hikes matters
1h ago

Credit: Bloomberg

Why the Fed’s decision to pause rate hikes matters
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man shot, killed after dispute at DeKalb gas station, police say
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons coaches, players optimistic about Desmond Ridder
15m ago
David Onyemata believes Falcons have makings of ferocious defensive front
2h ago
Kyle Pitts, Eddie Goldman among four Falcons not practicing during minicamp
23h ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Small Georgia city will huge chicken, but it won't have topiary
Southern Baptist Convention to decide if women-led churches can stay
19h ago
Recap of Trump in federal court | AJC reporting from Miami
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top