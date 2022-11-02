Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson returned to practice; hopeful to play vs. Chargers

“Just trying to get back healthy,” Patterson said. “Getting back out there today was a plus. Moving in the right direction. No setback. We’ll see once Sunday’s come and see how I feel.”

There was a roar in the locker room as the media gathered around Patterson. The crowd became so big, he was moved to a podium.

“Huge,” Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota said about Patterson’s return. “A player like him, you almost need three other guys to fulfill his one specific role. He’s a special type of player. A guy that we can just lean on to make plays. Given the opportunity, if he is back, that will be exciting for us.”

Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker just smiled when discussing Patterson.

“Yeah, CP, that’s our guy,” Walker said. “Anytime that you get a guy back, we’re all excited for him. The run offense has been taking off, and when you add that piece to it, it’s going to be a good situation for us.”

Patterson said that he feels 90% healthy.

“At this point in time, nobody is 100%; we’re in what, Week 9?” Patterson said. “Nobody is going to feel 100%. Feeling at 90%, I feel pretty good.”

With Patterson out, Caleb Huntley was promoted to the 53-man roster. Huntley, Tyler Allgeier and Avery Williams filled in at running back.

“They did a heck of a job,” Patterson said. “This week if I can go, they are still going to keep doing what they supposed to do until I’m back. When I’m back, they are going to shine. I’m not coming to step on (anybody’s) toes. This is our team. The team comes first. Whenever Coach needs me out there, I will be ready.”

Patterson said the four weeks were mentally taxing to deal with.

“Of course, it was tough, but they held their own,” Patterson said. “Running backs in that (meeting) room, they take good pride in when their opportunity comes. They showed over those four weeks. They did what they was supposed to do.”

Patterson gave his fans a workout update on social media last week.

“I just try to give the fans what they want to see,” Patterson said. “I was missing for a couple of weeks. I know the fans missed me on Twitter, so I posted a video to show them what I was up to.”

Patterson sounds like he’ll be a game-time decision.

“When Sunday comes, we’ll see,” Patterson said. “Not in a rush to get back out there. I know a lot of fans want to see me out there and play. Just focus on me and my conditioning. If I do play, how well-conditioned I am and all of that stuff. It’s going to be a lot to factor in.”

Patterson had surgery on his left knee, but didn’t go into details.

“Just a little banged out,” Patterson said.

Patterson was happy to be back in the locker room.

“I’m missed those guys,” Patterson said. “I’m glad to be back. Hopefully, I feel 100% when it comes to Sunday and I can get off and just get going.”

He remains hopeful of a quick return.

“We’ll see on Saturday, right before the game,” Patterson said. “Hopefully, I’ll be ready, but I’m going in the right direction right now. No setbacks thus far.”

Patterson had a message for his fantasy owners.

“I know a lot of fans have been hitting me up on Twitter and Instagram talking about (expletive) fantasy football,” Patterson said. “But you know, it’s all about my health first. No fans has ever hit me up to see how (I’m) doing. They just want to hear about their fantasy stuff.

“I’d appreciate if they hit me up to see how I’m doing. They don’t. They are just worried about their fantasy points. At the end of the day, as long as I’m healthy, I’ll be out there on that field.”

