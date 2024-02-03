Atlanta Falcons

Falcons confirm hire of K.J. Black to coaching staff

Five other support assistants added to Raheem Morris’ staff
Falcons helmets are shown in a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Atlanta. JASON GETZ // THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz/For the AJC

Credit: Jason Getz/For the AJC

By
38 minutes ago

K.J. Black, formerly of the Rams, was named an offensive assistant, as previously reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, on Saturday by the Falcons.

Black, who played quarterback at Western Kentucky and Prairie View A&M, spent the past two seasons with the Rams. He worked with the quarterbacks along with Zac Robinson, who earlier was hired as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator.

Black coached at Florida A&M and Prairie View A&M as a graduate assistant, and was a Bill Walsh diversity coaching fellow for the Rams and was credited with helping with the development of quarterbacks John Wolford and Bryce Perkins. Both had to play some during the Rams’ injury-plagued 2022 season.

Also, Tim Berbenich was named pass-game specialist/game management and Justin Hood the secondary coach, along with Lance Schulters as a defensive assistant, John Timu defensive assistant and Ken Zampese as a senior offensive assistant.

