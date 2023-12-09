Falcons’ Bijan Robinson injury-report inquiry remains under NFL review

Teams have been fined in recent years for violating the league’s injury report rules.

Robinson played only 11 offensive snaps and had a carry for 3 yards in the 16-13 win over the Bucs. Smith told Fox at halftime that Robinson was not “feeling well.”

Before playing Tampa, Robinson’s playing time was reduced from the 61% to 81% range over the first six games to 17%. That likely caught the league’s attention.

Before Burrow sustained a season-ending wrist injury, he appeared in a video and photo wearing a brace or a wrap around his right hand and wrist the day before the game. He was not listed on the Bengals’ injury report.

Burrow later said it was a compression sleeve used to prevent swelling during flights and that he had nothing to do with the injury sustained in the game.

The NFL reviewed medical records and studied practice footage from the week provided by the Bengals. The NFL also interviewed medical personnel and Burrow before determining the team was in compliance with the policy.