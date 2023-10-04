Falcons backup QB Taylor Heinicke believes Desmond Ridder will get back on track

FLOWERY BRANCH – Falcons backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke supports starting quarterback Desmond Ridder, who’s off to a slow start this season.

Some are calling for the Falcons to hand the ball over to Heinicke.

“I’ve been on both sides of this,” Heinicke told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday. “I was the backup for Carson (Wentz) and (Ryan) Fitzpatrick. Then I’ve also been on the other side where I’ve been playing and have not been playing well and they been rooting for someone else. I’ve kind of been on both sides of it.”

Heinicke was signed to a two-year, $14 million deal as a free agent to back up Ridder. He has not played this season and the Falcons also have Logan Woodside as the emergency No. 3 quarterback

“For me, I know the biggest thing is to have that support staff behind you,” Heinicke said. “I think Carson was great with that. I thought (Washington backup QB) Sam Howell was great with that back in the day. The last thing I want to do to Des is be in his ear all the time because that makes him feel like something is going on.”

Explore Read more about the Falcons

Ridder said he was blocking out the talk about him losing his job. The Falcons have scored just one touchdown over the past two games, losses to Detroit (20-6) and Jacksonville (23-7).

“He’s handling it very well,” Heinicke said. “He comes to the facility. He works hard every day. He’s a true pro when it comes to that stuff.”

Heinicke, who said he prepares each week as if he’s starting, is ready to help Ridder.

“If I start to see if he’s acting different likes something is going on then maybe I will talk to them about it,” Heinicke said. “But right now he’s cancelling the noise out and doing a great job. He’ll get back on track here soon.”

Heinicke, who played at Collins Hill, has crafted together a nice NFL career after starring at Old Dominion.

Heinicke has a 12-12-1 record as a starter, including two wins over the Falcons in 2021 and 2022.

Heinicke played the previous three seasons with the Commanders. He’s also spent time with the Vikings, Patriots, Texans and Panthers. He’s played in 33 NFL games, including nine starts last season.

Heinicke had a spectacular career at Old Dominion. He once passed for 790 yards in a game and finished with 14,959 yards passing for 132 touchdowns and 38 interceptions. He completed 67.7% of his passes and rushed for another 1,320 yards.

Because of his size (6-foot-1) and perceived arm-strength issues, he wasn’t drafted. He signed with the Vikings and had a stint on the Patriots’ practice squad before landing on the Texans’ practice squad.

With Houston, Heinicke was promoted during the 2017 season to back up T.J. Yates and Tom Savage. Yates is now the Falcons’ wide receivers coach.

Credit: Adrian Kraus Credit: Adrian Kraus

Heinicke played with the Panthers in 2018. In a Week 16 start against the Falcons, he completed 33 of 53 passes for 274 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. He was subbing for Cam Newton, who was out with a shoulder injury.

It was a breakthrough game for Heinicke.

He didn’t play in 2019 but signed with the Commanders in 2020. With Alex Smith out with an injury, he started in a wild-card playoff game against Tampa Bay and passed for 306 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and he rushed for a touchdown in a 31-23 loss.

In 2021, he led the Commanders to a 34-30 win over the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Oct. 3. He completed 23 of 33 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 127.1 and tossed a game-winning 33-yard touchdown pass to J.D. McKissic with 33 seconds to play.

Last season, he led the Commanders to a 19-13 victory over the Falcons at FedEx Field on Nov. 27. He completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, with an interception and a passer rating of 88.7.

The Bow Tie Chronicles