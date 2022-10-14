Falcons’ Avery Williams making seamless transition to running back

With running back Cordarrellle Patterson slowed against the Browns, Williams ripped off a big 21-yard gain.

On Sunday against Tampa Bay, Williams made his first start at running back and had three carries for 11 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown run.

“I was just trying to help the team come back and win,” said Williams, who made a nice spin move on the touchdown run to make the free safety miss. “I had 10 guys that were doing their part; that’s how we got in the end zone.”

Williams, Allgeier and Huntley will continue the committee arrangement, as Patterson has at least three more games on injured reserve after undergoing knee surgery.

“Whoever is back there, whoever is getting the ball, we trust that person,” Williams said. “Not only that, it’s the whole offense working together, which is why we have different personnel and different guys out there because we feel like anyone can be productive as long as we continue to play as a team.”

Williams also was close to breaking a punt return and kickoff return for touchdowns against the Bucs. At Boise State he returned six punts and three kickoffs for touchdowns.

“Same thing, we have 10 guys that are willing to work hard and block,” he said. “They did their part. Whenever that happens, we’re going to get more yards.”

Williams knows he was close to getting his first NFL return for a touchdown.

“We were close on a couple,” he said. “But we just have to keep working hard. Keep getting better, and we are going to pop a couple at some point.”

Special-teams coordinator Marquice Williams is fine with Williams taking over the kickoff return duties with Patterson out.

“I think he continues to get better with the decision making,” Marquice Williams said. “He has a lot of room to improve on certain things, whether it is certain cuts, when to return and when not to return.”

Williams lost one in the sun last week against the Bucs.

“I thought he did a good job of allowing that one to bounce into the end zone,” Marquice Williams said. “It’s great having a player like Avery back there that we trust with the football. We trust with making decisions for our team and putting our offense in the best field position as possible.”

The coordinator also senses that playing on offense has helped in the return game for Williams.

“I think so because there are more opportunities for him, whether it’s in practice or in games with the ball in his hands,” Marquice Williams said. “He played defensive back coming out of college and ... in the NFL as a rookie, and you don’t get the ball in your hands as many times as you do at practice as an offensive player.

“I think there are strong correlations to him being on offense now and how it (relates) to the return game. I do believe that is helping.”

The Falcons’ sideline will erupt if Williams scores on a return.

“He’s been close, whether it’s that kickoff return that we had and the last punt return (against Tampa Bay) that we had,” Marquice Williams said. “We’ve been close and it goes back to … not only the returner as a playmaker out there, but also the 10 guys that are out there blocking.”

Marquice Williams also considers the blockers as playmakers.

“It’s a long run play, six to seven seconds,” he said. “It’s a long play. We have to hold onto our blocks a little bit longer to put our offense in the best position possible, which we did on that last punt return.”

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.