Falcons attempted return has been filled with challenges

The Falcons have had six players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and four were activated Wednesday.

Rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins, fullback Keith Smith, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison, safety Jamal Carter, quarterback Danny Etling and linebacker Foye Oluokun have all been placed on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Hawkins, Etling, Oluokun and Davison were activated on Wednesday.

“This year has just been filled with challenges,” Falcons safety Ricardo Allen said. “It’s a virus out there that no one really knows about. We are trying to figure it out slowly, but surely.”

The Falcons went through a battery of COVID-19 tests, but things are anything but normal despite Ryan’s cheerful outlook.

“Just even trying to be an athlete during these times, you are used to walking up and even something as simple as just shaking everybody hands or giving everybody hugs, you can’t really do that,” Allen said. “I’ve been fist-bumping and side-arming everybody.”

Each player had to past three tests before being allowed to enter the team facilities. They eased into the strength and condition program and had the veterans run simulated portions of practices.

“The one thing we know, I kind of believe in those tests,” Allen said. “If those test come back and show that I’m negative and I know I’ve been doing the right things, that’s kind of just gives me more freedom to go out there. I hope everyone gets tested every day and they get the stuff back as fast as possible.”

The Falcons are hoping that if a player does contract COVID-19, that the player is sat down immediately and that the league protocols are followed.

“I feel like they are trying to do the best they can,” Allen said. “I don’t think I’m immune to it. I don’t think I can’t catch it. I work on my immune system. I work on my body. I work on my health all the time.”

After the thorough testing, the players must make sure to stay away from large gatherings. Players will likely have to skip Atlanta’s normally alluring night-life scene to create their own virtual bubble.

“The main thing I’m always going to tell you to do is stay in your playbook,” Allen said. “If you have some free time, the best thing you can do is help your career. … Don’t mess it up by being one of the ones who want to sneak out or go have a little bit of fun.”

If players get sick, the Falcons may have to shuttle players back and forth from the practice squad to the roster.

“We all know that the roster doesn’t start and finish the same,” Allen said. “Everyone typically will get an opportunity if you show them you that you are worthy of the reps. Don’t blow it for yourself by going out just to have a party. Sometimes…delayed gratification can help you out in the long run.”

The players are concerned about their coaches, too.

“We are not immune to it and I’m not saying that one of us can’t die from it, but I’m more nervous for the coaches,” Allen said. “We are younger. We are a little bit more fit. We put a lot of money into our bodies. Just as nervous as we are for the players, I’m nervous for (veteran coach) Bob Sutton.

“I’m nervous for the older ones because I have much respect for them and I care for them.”

The players are trying to make a go of it.

“The strangest thing is people telling me to put my mask on all the time,” Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler said. “I know we have to put our mask on, it’s just reminds you that we are living in a new world kinda sorta. I mean as long as we can play football, I’m fine with that.”

Also, most players are understanding of the players who are opting-out for the season around the league.

“I support all of the players that are opting out,” Fowler said. “I’d never go against those guys. They have families at home. You never know what kind of situations they have going on with their families. Some guys have been through cancer.”

He noted the case of former Rams teammate Chandler Brewer, who opted out because he’s a cancer survivor.

“With my history with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, I am at high risk and will opt out of playing in the NFL this season,” Brewer said in a statement posted to the team’s website. “I would like to thank the Rams for their support and I look forward to getting back on the field in 2021 and beyond.”

Fowler couldn’t immediately recall Brewer’s name, but he knew of his plight.

“He really had beat cancer and you know, he really had cancer,” Fowler said. “These things (with the) coronavirus, people are passing away, especially if they have old issues. When it comes to that, opt-out. We’ll see you next year. These are the crazy times we live in.”

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter Falcons safety Ricardo Allen discusses the pulse of the team and his concern for the older coaches on the team. Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

