Falcons add Keith Smith, Jamal Carter to reserve/COVID-19 list

The Falcons veterans report Tuesday and must have two negative tests before being allowed to enter the facilities.

Smith re-signed with the Falcons on a three-year contract in March.

Smith, a six-year pro, first signed with the Falcons on Sept. 2, 2019. The deal is potentially worth $5.5 million with an $1.2 million escalator clause. A total of $1.95 million of the deal is guaranteed with $1.1 million signing bonus.

Smith, who played at San Jose State, was signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent linebacker in 2014.

At the end of the 2015 season, he converted to a fullback based on his work with the scout team.

He earned the starting position for the Cowboys for the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Smith signed with the Raiders on March 15, 2018 as a restricted free agent. In four seasons as a fullback, Smith has rushed eight times for 13 yards and caught 14 receptions for 82 yards.

Last season Carter joined the Falcons’ practice squad after spending the exhibition season with the Denver Broncos and recording five tackles. Carter signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Miami in 2017; he recorded 11 tackles while being active for all 16 games in his first season.

