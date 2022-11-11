Falcons’ Arthur Smith on playing Desmond Ridder: ‘That’s a popular narrative’

On if he considered going with Desmond Ridder: “No, I was trying to win the game. We got the ball back with a chance to go win it or tie it at the end. Our guys keep swinging. So, there are a lot of things we have to do better. It starts at the top with me. A lot more goes in to quarterback play than just stats. We’ve got to protect better. We have to do everything better. You have to give Carolina credit. They came out, they got the lead. They won both lines of scrimmage. It wasn’t pretty. At times, we had things going, but we has some pretty ugly penalties that moved us back. We were off track for much of the night. At the end of the day, we got the ball with a chance to go win our tie. That says about about our guys. But clearly, it wasn’t good enough.”

On if he’s going to look a playing Ridder: “I know that’s a popular narrative and those are the easy questions to ask. As a whole football team we have to do a better job, starting with myself. We look every week to make sure that we’ve got the right guys in the right spots. So, we have to protect better. We have to play the run better. Chicago is going to come in here and try to run it 500 times. So we’ve got a lot of work ahead of it.”