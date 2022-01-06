Hamburger icon
Falcons activate Dorian Etheridge, release Marvin Hall

Falcons inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge (48) works during the first half of a preseason against the Tennessee Titans, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Atlanta. The Titans won 23-3. (Danny Karnik/AP)
Falcons inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge (48) works during the first half of a preseason against the Tennessee Titans, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Atlanta. The Titans won 23-3. (Danny Karnik/AP)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons activated inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge to the practice squad from the reserve/COVID-19 list and released wide receiver Marvin Hall from the practice squad.

Offensive tackle Jason Spriggs and defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard remained on the reserve/COVID-19 list. After a recent outbreak, the number soared to 13 players.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003.

