Falcons activate Dorian Etheridge, release Marvin Hall

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons activated inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge to the practice squad from the reserve/COVID-19 list and released wide receiver Marvin Hall from the practice squad.
Offensive tackle Jason Spriggs and defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard remained on the reserve/COVID-19 list. After a recent outbreak, the number soared to 13 players.
