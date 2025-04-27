Falcons 2025 NFL draft bios

Overview: He was the fastest defensive end/outside linebacker at the scouting combine. His game is built around speed and working the perimeter of the pass protection. He had a whopping 55 pressures last season. He was named first-team All-SEC. “He had the highest pressure rate in football,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said. The Falcons met with Pearce and his mother.

First round (15th overall): Jalon Walker, Georgia

Age: 21. Height: 6-foot-1. Weight: 243 pounds. Arms: 32 inches. Hands: 10¼ inches. Hometown: Salisbury, North Carolina.

Overview: He was named the Dick Butkus Award winner, which is awarded annually to the nation’s top linebacker. He was an Associated Press third-team All-American pick. He was the third-leading tackler with 60 tackles and led the team with 10.5 tackles for loss. The Falcons can move him around the defense and have him rush opposite defensive tackles David Onyemata or Ruke Orhorhoro in passing situations like the Eagles used Nolan Smith with Jalen Carter, both also former Georgia Bulldogs. Walker’s father, Curtis, played at NCAA Division II Catawba College and was an All-American linebacker. He went to become head coach at Catawba.

Third round (96th overall): Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

Age: 23. Height: 6-0. Weight: 204 pounds. Arms: 31¼ inches. Hands: 8⅝ inches. Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska.

Overview: A hard-hitter who embodied Notre Dame’s ferocious defense, it’s easy to see how teams could fall in love with Watts. He had six interceptions in 2024 and led one of the nation’s top defenses. He has an excellent football IQ and usually puts himself in the right position. He looks comfortable playing the position. He was the 2023 Bronko Nagurski trophy winner, which is awarded to the nation’s top defensive player. Watts is tied for third on the Notre Dame history all-time list with 13 career interceptions, the most by any FBS player over the last two seasons (2023-24).

Fourth round (118th overall): Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma

Age: 22. Height: 5-9 7/8. Weight: 192. Arms: 28 1/2. Hands: 8 5/8. Bench press: 17. 40-yard dash: 4.42 seconds. 10-yard split: 1.51. Vertical: 35.5 inches. Hometown: Denton, Texas.

Overview: He was projected to go in the fourth round in the AJC position-by-position series. The Falcons had him going higher, according to defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. Bowman, who had two picks last season, will be a coach’s favorite for his hair-on-fire playing style and constant motor. But there’s a place for a player like Bowman on every team. The Falcons plan to give him a shot at the nickel back position.

Seventh round (218th overall): Jack Nelson, Wisconsin

Age: Height: 6-foot-7. Weight: 317 pounds. Arms: 33½ inches. Hands: 10 inches. Hometown: Stoughton, Wisconsin.

Overview: He was redshirted after playing one game as a reserve in 2020. In 2021, he was honorable-mention All-Big Ten after starting 13 games at right guard. In 2022, he started 12 games at left tackle and again was honorable mention All-Big Ten. In 2023, he started 13 games at left tackle. He started 12 games at left tackle in 2024. “He’s a better run blocker than pass protector on tape, with the quickness and athleticism to find his landmarks on move blocks,” NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. “He operates with good strain and technique on base and drive blocks but won’t create much push.” He was projected to go in the fifth round by NFL.com.