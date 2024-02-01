Falcons 2023 season review: The specialists

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Overall, the special-teams unit fell off from 2022 to 2023, as they went from being ranked 10th to 26th in the league in the annual special-team rankings by longtime NFL writer Rick Gosselin.

In the rankings, which have been compiled for the past 38 seasons, teams are ranked 1-32 in 22 special-teams categories, and the Falcons were worst in the league in opponent net punting, at 43.9 yards.

Houston, which is coordinated by coach Frank Ross, had the top-ranked special-teams units for the second consecutive season. Ross became the third coach to finish first in the rankings in consecutive seasons, joining Bobby April (Buffalo, 2004-05) and Dave Toub (Chicago, 2006-07).

The Falcons had the lowest ranked special-teams units in the NFC South. The Saints ranked second, the Bucs 19th and the Panthers 23rd.

Williams, who was retained by coach Raheem Morris when he replaced Arthur Smith, couldn’t overcome the loss of Williams and Patterson perhaps slowing down at age 32.

Koo connected on 32 of 37 field-goal attempts (86.5%) and made 27 of 28 extra points for a total of 123 points scored. He was named NFC special-teams player of the week twice (weeks 7 and 16).

“It’s cool that he got recognized, but if you ask Koo, it’s the entire field-goal unit, snap, hold, protection, and everybody,” Williams said. “It’s a team award for us.”

With 123 points scored on the season, Koo (591) passed Mick Luckhurst (558) to set the franchise record for most points scored in franchise history.

Pinion punted 75 times for 3,110 net punting yards, including a long of 66 yards. He placed 11 punts inside the 10-yard line, tied for fifth in the league.

However, Koo started off strong, but was shaky coming down the stretch. With the Falcons trying to make a playoff push, he missed four field-goal attempts over the last five games, including two in a four-point loss to Tampa Bay and two early against Chicago before things got out of hand in the 37-17 loss on Dec. 31.

Dee Alford took over the punt-return duties. He had 20 returns for 160 yards for an average of 8 yards per return. Williams had 18 returns for 292 yards and a league-leading 16.2 yards per return in 2022.

Williams was lost to a season-ending knee injury in the offseason.

However, Alford was in on one of the more exciting plays of the season. He nearly returned a missed field-goal attempt for a touchdown against the Bears.

“You talk about the field-goal block attempt that we almost scored on, it is unfortunate (that they didn’t score), but I do appreciate the effort of those guys executing that call,” Williams said. “Whether it was Dee going back there, trying to block the kick, almost coming up close to blocking the kick and then turning it into a return.”

Alford was tripped at the Bears’ 13-yard line after a 96-yard return. He almost had a Kick-Six.

“That play – since I’ve been in the NFL, that was my only time being a part of it,” Williams said. “It was cool to see those guys play with effort. That’s a long play, and we come up short on that. Just because we did come up short on that before half, you still don’t take away the effort, the details, and the physicality that the guys played with.”

Alford also returned two kickoffs last season.

“Dee has been doing a really good job since taking over the job,” Williams said. “As a returner, making great decisions, and coming alive with the football, and it showed.”

Patterson’s kickoff return averaged dipped from 31.6 to 21.9 yards last season.

“Well, I will say this about CP, any guy that can change the game with the ball in their hands, if they’re not frustrated with not having more opportunities to help the team, because that’s what they’re looking to do, help the team,” Williams said. “Yeah, it can be frustrating. They want to help the team. Do I have any regrets? You can’t live life with regrets.”

Rookie DeMarcco Hellams led the special-teamers in tackles, with eight. Also, fullback Keith Smith was second, with seven tackles. Linebacker DeAngelo Malone was third, with five tackles.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Younghoe Koo, P Bradley Pinion, LS Liam McCullough, PR *Avery Williams, Dee Alford, KOR Cordarrelle Patterson.

*- finished the season on injured reserve

