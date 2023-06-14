David Onyemata believes Falcons have makings of ferocious defensive front

Falcons fans love to hate the Saints’ tenacious defensive front. One key component of it recently, defensive tackle David Onyemata, now is on their side.

As the Falcons have remade their defense this offseason, they signed Onyemata to a three-year, $26 million deal. Onyemata, 30, has 23 sacks and 28 tackles for loss over his seven-year career.

“He was a pain in the (expletive) to game-plan against,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “That’s a huge compliment. A lot of times, when you study the history, a lot of mistakes get made with free agents sometimes. You’re trying to gather information and you’ll never be perfect, but you feel like you have a pretty good understanding, especially in your division.

“I tried to scheme against him four times (with the Falcons), in ‘19 with Tennessee. Just listen to your players. Who are the guy they hate blocking? You get those guys. And hopefully David continues to take another step. I’m glad he’s got a Falcons logo on and not a Saints logo.”

Onyemata worked under new Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen in New Orleans. Nielsen coached with the Saints since 2017, serving as defensive-line coach and later co-defensive coordinator. Under Nielsen, the Saints’ physical defense became their identity. Sure, coach Sean Payton and quarterback Drew Brees were the faces of the operation, but the Saints’ defense largely was why they racked up so many regular-season wins in recent years.

Defensive end Cam Jordan and linebacker Demario Davis were the headliners, but Onyemata was a central figure, too. The Saints won 38 games from 2018-20, led by a fierce pass rush. Onyemata had 14 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, an interception and 33 quarterback hits over that time.

“Extremely thrilled to have (Onyemata) here,” Nielsen said. “David has come a long way. He has demonstrated a work ethic. He has been tireless. All the credit goes to him. David has busted his tail to learn the fundamentals and techniques it takes to play this game at a high level. Work ethic, how he takes care of his body.

“You’ve really seen him from Year 2, really even in this OTA, he’s a professional. He’s learned how to do it. He’s another player that we’re hoping takes another step. I think there’s still some in him to take that step and he’s pushing for that.”

Nielsen’s hiring had a tremendous influence in Onyemata signing with the Falcons. (“His mind for the game is beyond anything you could think about,” Onyemata told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.) The franchise’s direction and renowned defensive tackle Grady Jarrett also were paramount in landing Onyemata.

“A good organization, but then playing next to somebody, especially on the interior line, who’s up there near the top of the league,” Onyemata said about his free-agent priorities (aside from money). “Just being on a winning team. Coming here and changing things around.”

The Falcons are hoping their pathetic pass rush – 39 sacks across the past two seasons – finally will be revived in 2023. They’ve stacked their front with experienced players such as Calais Campbell, Bud Dupree and Onyemata’s old teammate, Kaden Elliss, to complement their recent draftees.

If nothing else, the team has vastly improved its depth. It’s also added credibility to the defense; players with pedigree who’ve experienced the playoffs and filled their resumes. Onyemata, who won four division titles and played in seven playoff games with New Orleans, is among them.

“He’s tough as nails,” Campbell said of Onyemata. “He’s one of those dudes you don’t want to get in a fight with. He has some extra juice there. Strong hands, violent, explosive. He has that want-to. I’m glad he’s on my team.”

This was the hope for several years. The Falcons had to clean their books, accepting their salary-cap issues as they retooled the roster. Finally flush with cash, the team loaded up on defense this offseason. Given the NFC South’s current state, the playoffs aren’t just a reasonable goal – one could argue for the Falcons as the division favorites.

Free-agent spending always has mixed results. This shopping spree guarantees nothing. But the on-paper roster is much improved. The added leadership and experience should mesh well with the youth.

And the Falcons seem to have a plan. They seem to be trending in the right direction. Onyamata sees the potential for the Falcons to have a menacing front like his and Nielsen’s Saints teams had.

“Individually, you have to have it in you,” Onyamata told the AJC. “And I think we have the right guys here. You have to have the right guys who play with that physicality day in and day out.

“It wasn’t just one person who was playing physical (for the Saints). If you look through the whole line, everybody who came in there – and there were guys rotating – it was the mindset. The mindset was to go out there and be the most physical group. That’s what was done over there, and the plan is to bring that over here and get that going.”