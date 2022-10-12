Cover 9@9: The revamping of the Falcons’ linebacking corps

Oluokun left in free agency and signed with the Jaguars. Fowler was cut, and Means was not re-signed.

Fowler signed with the Cowboys and has played 112 defensive snaps (33%) and has two sacks through five games.

Means has played in two games with the Ravens.

“It’s the way that it goes in pro sports, really any team, whether it’s in youth football or high school to college,” Smith said. “Change is constant. It’s going to happen, but it doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy the journey while you’re with those people and be very respectful and appreciative, which we are.”

Walker took over as signal-caller, which was done by Oluokun last season.

“Walker, we think, is playing really good football, and the numbers show that, and the same with Rashaan,” Smith said. “They all have their strengths, and Troy, he played a little more in the stack linebacker packages.”

The Falcons used Andersen, Evans and Walker in the 4-3 alignment, as the normal outside linebackers turn into defensive ends.

“I thought he handled it well, and we had a little bit for Nate. He has to play a little bit more because Mykal was (injured against Tampa Bay on Sunday with a groin injury), and we feel good about Quinton (Bell), too. We feel like it’s a strength of our defense.”

Walker was optimistic that he would not miss any further time before getting an MRI on Monday.

2. Nathan Landman update: Landman, who played at Colorado, played 10 defensive snaps (13%) against Tampa Bay for his most extensive action of the season.

“It’s going great,” Landman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Living the dream that I had since I was a kid. Thankful for the opportunity that the coaching staff has given me. Just trying to take advantage of it.”

Landman mostly has played on special teams.

“They signed me after the draft, and I was more than happy to come be a part of this team. … When I got my opportunity to go out there in (exhibition) games, I did what I was asked.”

The veterans have been helpful.

“They’ve been huge,” Landman said. “Them being the vets, we watch what they do. How they take care of their bodies. How they communicate with other parts of the defense. How they study and take notes. It’s been huge. It’s been a lot of help.”

3. 49ers looking strong: The 49ers (3-2) are set to play the Falcons (2-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The 49ers lost their season opener to the Bears (19-10 on Sept. 11) and then beat Seattle (27-7 on Sept. 18).

In quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s first start, the 49ers lost to Denver (11-10 on Sept. 25). But they have put together two impressive performances in defeating the Rams (24-9 on Oct. 3) and the Panthers (37-15 on Sunday).

4. No. 1-ranked defense: The 49ers are stingy on defense.

The unit, which is coordinated by DeMeco Ryans, gives up 12.2 points per game, which is tied with the Bills for tops in the league. They are also No. 1 in total yards allowed (249.2 per game.)

“He’s a terrific football coach, DeMeco is,” Smith said. “It’s a really good scheme. I think Kris Kocurek is as good as any (defensive) line coach in the league. Those guys bring it.”

The 49ers have 21 sacks (first in the league) and allowed only 71.4 yards rushing per game. The Falcons’ strong suit is the rushing attack, which averages 164.6 yards per game (third in the league.)

“I have the ultimate respect for them,” Smith said. “It’s two really physical styles. It should be a pretty good matchup on Sunday here in Atlanta.”

5. Series history: This will be the 80th meeting. The 49ers lead the series 47-31-1 and won the last meeting 31-13 on Dec. 19.

In that game, Jeff Wilson rushed 21 times for 110 yards and a touchdown. Garoppolo was an efficient 18-of-23 passing for 255 yards and a touchdown. He finished with a passer rating of 123.7.

Wide receiver/running back Deebo Samuel rushed six times for 29 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 60 yards.

6. Planning for Deebo Samuel: Wilson leads the 49ers in rushing, with 375 yards on 74 carries and two touchdowns.

Samuel is off to a strong start. He has 21 rushes for 125 yards and a touchdown. He has caught 20 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns.

The Falcons have their own version of Samuel in Cordarrelle Patterson, whom the defense has practiced against. Patterson (knee) is on injured reserve, though.

“They’re different players, and they’re both really good players, and ironically they’re both from South Carolina – but, yeah, it certainly helps when you’re playing against versatility, but again, he’s a different player,” Smith said.

7. Faster starts needed: The Falcons’ offense must guard against another slow start against a top team. The Falcons fell behind 28-3 before rallying against the Rams and 21-0 to the Bucs before making it a one-score game.

“It’s important to start the games fast and get into a groove and not have that lull at the beginning of the game and in the middle of the game,” Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser said. “Keep that momentum and improve on what we can.”

8A. Tale of the tape: The Falcons, who have the third-ranked rushing offense in the league, are set to face the 49ers, who have the top-ranked defense (total yards) in the league, at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here’s a look at the key rankings for the Falcons and 49ers:

Falcons 49ers

23.6 (10) Pts/Game 21.6 (16t)

331.4 (25) Tot Off. 339.0 (20)

164.6 (3) Net Rush Yds/Game 138.8 (8)

166.8 (30) Net Pass Yds/Game 200.2 (25)

29:17 (23) Poss Avg. 30:37 (11)

24.4 (20t) Opp Pts/Game 12.2 (1t)

393.0 (27) Opp Tot Off. 249.2 (1)

114.8 (17) Opp Rush Yds/Game 71.4 (1)

278.2 (29) Opp Pass Yds/Game 177.8 (3)

-1 (22) Turnover Differential 1 (9t)

8B. Grady Jarrett addresses call: Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett addressed the unnecessary-roughness call on his radio show on The Fan on Tuesday.

9. Depth chart: Running back Damien Williams is close to returning from injured reserve.

Here’s a look at the depth chart:

OFFENSE

QB – Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder

RB – Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley, Avery Williams

FB – Keith Smith

WR – Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Jared Bernhardt

TE – Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse, Anthony Firkser, Feleipe Franks

LT – Jake Matthews, Chuma Edoga

LG – Elijah Wilkinson, Colby Gossett

C – Drew Dalman, Matt Hennessy

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Colby Gossett

RT – Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi

WR – Olamide Zaccheaus, KhaDarel Hodge, Damiere Byrd

DEFENSE

OLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone

DE – Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne

NT – Abdullah Anderson, Timothy Horne

DE – Ta’Quon Graham, Matt Dickerson

OLB – Ade Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, Quinton Bell

ILB – Rashaan Evans, Nick Kwiatkoski

ILB – Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen, Nathan Landman

CB – A.J. Terrell, Mike Ford

FS – Jaylinn Hawkins, Dean Marlowe

SS – Richie Grant, Erik Harris

CB – Casey Hayward, Darren Hall, Dee Alford

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P/H – Bradley Pinion

LS – Liam McCullough

KR – Avery Williams

PR – Avery Williams