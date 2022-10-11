Falcons’ Grady Jarrett addresses his unnecessary-roughness penalty

Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett, who didn’t speak to the media after the 21-15 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, addressed the questionable unnecessary-roughness call on his radio show on The Fan on Tuesday.
On third-and-5 from the Falcons 47, Jarrett broke through for an apparent sack of Bucs quarterback Tom Brady for a loss of 10 yards. He was called for roughing the passer with 3:03 to play. The Bucs picked up an additional first down and ran out the clock.
Normally, win, lose or tie, Jarrett has spoken to the media after games. This was the first time he elected not to speak, perhaps in violation of the NFL’s media rules.
“You know, right now, I feel better and as far as being able to talk and communicate my emotions,” Jarrett said. “After … the game, I definitely wasn’t in a good space to, you know, clearly and just like really get my thoughts across … and (discuss) just how I was feeling. … (There was) a lot of disbelief.”
Jarrett’s weekly show appears during “The Locker Room” show, which is hosted by “Hometeam” Brandon Leak. Even a couple of days later, Jarrett wasn’t sure what to make of the call.
“I’m still kind of left clueless (about) what I’m expected to do in that situation,” Jarrett said. “I think, just the magnitude of the situation also increased the emotions surrounding the event, you know, we (are) in a dogfight game. Obviously, you know, me being a leader, captain of the team, I told the guys that night before that it was going to take all day.”
Jarrett said Falcons assistant coaches Gary Emanuel and Ted Monachino had put together a pass-rush plan. Defensive coordinator Dean Pees called one of the plays from the plan that broke him free to get to Brady.
“We knew this was the one,” Jarrett said. “It was, and we got there. Unfortunately, things didn’t go our way.”
Brady appeared to kick Jarrett after he got up. Jarrett said Brady tried to kick him earlier in the game, too. But he just chalked Brady’s kicks to being just another battle in the trenches.
“It is just tough,” Jarrett said. “It’s hard to put into words. It’s clearly a topic of discussion. So, I mean, I’m not clearly not alone in the way I’m feeling. … It was definitely unfortunate.”
Former Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran, a part of “The Locker Room” crew, asked Jarrett if he thought these unnecessary-roughness plays should be reviewable.
“I think that will be a great step,” Jarrett said. “You know, I did see (Kansas City’s) Chris (Jones’) sack last night. And that was questionable as well.”
After the Dolphins bungled their concussion protocols surrounding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, there is a thought that game officials were ordered to give quarterbacks even greater protections. The league has altered its concussion policies in the wake of the Tagovailoa aftermath.
The call still was tough for Jarrett to take.
“I’m not saying it cost us the game, but it cost us an opportunity to go win the game,” Jarrett said. “... It’s gonna cost people’s livelihoods. It’s costing people opportunities. You never know who will go down and make a crazy play.”
